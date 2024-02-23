Royal Forest Department investigates land appropriation

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 11:53, 23 February 2024| Updated: 11:53, 23 February 2024
54 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

The Royal Forest Department launched a probe into allegations of land encroachment within the Pang Asok woodlot.

The claim comes from Chaiwat Limlikhitaksorn, head of the Office of National Parks, who stumbled upon a disturbing sight: a backhoe and tractor clearing swathes of land purportedly for personal gain.

Chaiwat asserts that approximately 64 hectares stand despoiled, with a suspicious Sor Por Kor land certificate conveniently in the hands of a former Royal Forest Department staff member. Authorities wasted no time, swiftly seizing the heavy machinery as evidence, now under lock and key at Mu Si Police Station until investigations conclude.

Surachai Achalaboon, chief of the Royal Forest Department, vows a thorough inquiry, regardless of the accused’s current employment status. He pledges scrutiny over every fallen tree, ensuring no protected species suffered in this brazen act.

Related news

Furthermore, Chaiwat drops another bombshell, revealing a staggering 32,800 hectares across 142 national parks and botanical gardens tainted by similar Sor Por Kor certificates. Shockingly, some parcels lack proper demarcation, yet received official recognition, casting doubt on the integrity of land management, reported Thai PBS World.

With the Department of National Parks boasting precision in mapping technology, questions arise about the readiness of the One Map system.

In related news, claims to farmland within Khao Yai National Park were strongly refuted last Sunday, February 18, by Thailand’s Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

This came in response to a recent announcement by the Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) that approximately 2,933 rai of land within Pak Chong district, a Unesco World Heritage site area, have been designated as agricultural land for farmers.

DNP’s director-general, Athapol Charoenshunsa, stressed that Sor Por Kor land entitlements cannot be granted to land identified as a national park area. His comments followed an on-site visit to the disputed area, alongside a team from the DNP.

Eastern Thailand NewsEnvironment NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Princess Sirindhorn’s stunning photography exhibition at BACC

Published: 11:36, 23 February 2024

Thai foundation advocates green switch for Makha Bucha day

Published: 11:23, 23 February 2024

Thailand Video News | Air Japan flight cancellation domino effect, Japanese man accused of uranium trafficking

Published: 11:09, 23 February 2024

Thai wildfires rage across 10 provinces in northern Thailand

Published: 11:09, 23 February 2024