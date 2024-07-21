Man drinks fabric softener mistaking it for water, hospitalised

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man in a highly intoxicated state mistook a bottle of fabric softener for water and consumed it entirely, causing severe convulsions. His friends promptly contacted the police for help.

At 3.32am today, July 21, the Phra Khanong Police Station received an urgent call reporting that a man had ingested fabric softener in a rental room. Directed by Police Colonel Surapong Phutkhao, officers swiftly proceeded to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found Panuwat (surname withheld) experiencing intense convulsions in his room. Emergency medical assistance was promptly provided, and he was transported to Vibharam Hospital for immediate treatment.

According to his colleagues, Panuwat had been drinking alcohol with friends earlier in the evening. Upon returning to his room, he mistakenly drank fabric softener that had been poured into a drinking water bottle. His inebriated state led him to believe it was water, resulting in the accidental ingestion, said one of his friends.

“He was very drunk and must have thought it was water because it was in a clear bottle.”

The police are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact sequence of events and ensure that such accidents are prevented in the future.

In related news, a drunk Thai man pooped his pants during an arrest after he sneaked into the home of a Thai woman in the Isaan province of Udon Thani and stripped naked. Police officer’s hands were reportedly soiled with the suspect’s poop.

Officers from the Nonghan Police Station rushed to the incident scene, a house in the Nonghan district, after receiving a trespassing report. Officers encountered the homeowner, 54 year old Suntree, a group of locals, and the suspect, 54 year old Mai, whose arms and legs were tied.

Suntree explained that she usually lived with her husband and their child but both were away for work on the day of the incident. She was having dinner alone when she heard her pet dog barking aggressively. Upon checking the security camera, she saw Mai climbing over the fence into her property.