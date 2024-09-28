Asphalt removal on Nakhon Pathom road leaves 100 cars damaged

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Asphalt removal on the Ngiu Rai-Salaya road in Nakhon Pathom province has left numerous vehicles damaged, causing significant inconvenience to drivers. The incident, which saw over 100 cars affected, has sparked calls for responsible authorities to address the issue.

A driver named Mee, residing in Nakhon Chai Si, Nakhon Pathom, was travelling on the Ngiu Rai-Salaya road yesterday, September 27 at 9pm. Initially, the streetlights were functioning normally, and the road appeared well-lit, with a red light before reaching the affected area. However, as Mee drove further, the lights dimmed, resembling a gravel road, causing the car to hit potholes.

Mee continued driving for another 2 to 3 kilometres before stopping to inspect the vehicle. Upon stepping out, Mee’s foot came into contact with what initially seemed to be regular dirt. However, after returning home and attempting to wash it off, it became evident that it was sticky black tar that could not be removed.

The following morning, a truck driver posted on social media about experiencing similar issues in the same area. Mee then shared photos and videos of the damaged car online to warn others. The post garnered attention, with several other drivers from the area reporting similar problems.

The road damage resulted from the removal of the asphalt, leaving only dirt treated with a tar-like substance for about 1 kilometre on both sides of the road. Locals reported that the road was usually in good condition, making the sudden removal and lack of warning signs or lights even more puzzling. The absence of proper lighting at night compounded the issue, as vehicles passing through the area got tar splattered on them, resembling stone chips that were difficult to clean off.

Mee expressed frustration over the lack of accountability, noting that no authorities had stepped forward to address the situation despite the number of affected vehicles. The condition of the road posed a significant hazard, especially for motorcyclists, who faced the risk of accidents due to the uneven surface and poor visibility.

Mee highlighted a similar incident in Khlong Prapa, Nonthaburi, where a road treated with a similar tar-like substance caused damage to 200 to 300 vehicles. In that case, the responsible authorities and contractors provided free car cleaning services and compensated for the damages. Mee believes that many affected individuals are unsure where to lodge complaints, and the cost of cleaning such tar from vehicles can range from 2,000 to 3,000 baht, an expense that should not fall on the victims.

The affected drivers are urging responsible agencies to take responsibility for the road’s condition and provide appropriate compensation and support, reported KhaoSod.