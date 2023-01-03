Connect with us

Thailand

Man arrested for stealing Royal Thai Armed Forces bus | Thailand News Today

Published

 on 

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

IMF predicts a recession in Thailand

The head of the International Monetary Fund (or IMF) predicts Thailand and Southeast Asian countries will suffer from recession this year along with the rest of the world.

Kristalina Georgieva believes a third of the global economy will be in recession this year, including Thailand, and Vietnam.

The 69 year old Bulgarian economist reckons 2023 will be “tougher” than last year as the United States, European Union, and China witness a slowdown of their economies.

The prediction is a result of the effect of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, rising prices, higher interest rates, and the spread of Covid-19 in China weighing on the global economy.

Thailand may have climbed off its critical point, and opened the curtains on a new post-Covid dawn but Georgieva believes the Land of Smiles is not quite ready to take a dip in the pool, just yet

Inflation has been steadily rising across Southeast Asia largely because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Furthermore, higher interest rates have also hit households and businesses.

That’s not all. Stats released over the weekend highlighted a weakness in the Chinese economy at the end of last year.

China’s factory activity shrank for the third month in a row reported the official purchasing managers’ index for December, and at the fastest rate in almost three years as coronavirus infections decimated the mainland’s factories.

In the past, the Asia-Pacific region has depended on China as a major trading partner for economic support in times of crisis.

Now, Asian economies are facing the lasting economic effects of how China has handled the pandemic.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Man arrested for stealing Royal Thai Armed Forces bus 

Police arrested a man for stealing a Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) bus and driving it to Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi Airports to pick up some imaginary diplomats. 

Police reported the thief has a criminal history of drugs but did not reveal the result of his drug test.

An officer from the Support Services Department under the RTARF filed a complaint at ร่มเกล้า Police Station that a green air-coned bus disappeared from the parking area near the soldier’s accommodation in Soi Rom Klao 40 in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok.

The police checked CCTV cameras and witnessed a man driving the bus out of the parking lot at about noon on Friday, December 31, but then lost sight of the vehicle.

At 11 pm on the same day, a security guard at Suvarnabhumi Airport notified Rom Klao Police that they found the bus.

The driver, 35-year-old Sarayut Thepsila had a row with the airport security guard because he wanted to park in front of Gate 10 of the passenger terminal, which is a prohibited area. Sarayut claimed that he was picking up some diplomats.

Police arrived at the scene, arrested Sarayut, and took him in for questioning.

The media reported that Sarayut has been arrested six times for drug-related cases, adding police have yet to release details of whether he tested positive in this theft case.

Sarayut was charged with Section 335 (10) of the Criminal Law: whoever commits theft upon a thing used or processed for public benefit shall be punished with imprisonment for one to five years and a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Thailand – Malaysia shuttle train resumes service after bombings

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) resumed train services between Thailand and Malaysia with the utmost security on Sunday after suspending the service for 28 days following two consecutive bombings that killed three people last month.

The SRT is running two round trips per day between Hat Yai in Songkhla province to Padang Besar in Malaysia’s Perlis state.

On December 3, freight train 707 traveling from Hat Yai to Padang Besar derailed and overturned in the Tha Pho subdistrict in the Sadao district after a bomb detonated on the tracks. The train’s four members of staff were not hurt but the train and tracks were heavily damaged.

Three days later, on December 6, three maintenance workers were killed and four were injured by another bomb blast while they were repairing the tracks from the first bombing.

After repairing the tracks, the SRT resumed the shuttle service on New Year’s Day and deployed soldiers, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers, and police along the railway to watch out for any suspicious activity.

Security on the railway will be heightened for the next three months and will be provided by officials from the Anothai Infantry Regiment Task Force, Than Mook Border Patrol Camp, Songkhla Police Special Operation Centre, 5th Infantry Regiment task force, and by police officers from Klong Ngae, Sadao and Padang Besar police stations.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2023-01-03 11:57
Everyone have their own way of welcoming the new year....

Follow Thaiger by email:

Road deaths20 mins ago

Phuket focuses on foreigners causing motorbike accidents
Thailand21 mins ago

Famous dance teacher arrested for sexual assault allegation
Bangkok26 mins ago

33 million baht budget for Bangkok train station sign smells like corruption
Sponsored8 hours ago

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Thailand1 hour ago

Man arrested for stealing Royal Thai Armed Forces bus | Thailand News Today
Thailand1 hour ago

16 year old boy dies after playing Russian roulette
Economy2 hours ago

Thai baht and Singapore dollar battle for strongest regional currency
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Monk under fire over bizarre pebbles ritual
Bangkok2 hours ago

Temple new year coffin ceremony lets you be reborn
Thailand3 hours ago

Taxi driver arrested for beating a motorcycle rider with baseball bat
Thailand3 hours ago

Fisherman reels in body of young student in northern Thailand
Tourism4 hours ago

Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism
Crime4 hours ago

Muay Thai fighter laughs off sexual assault in video
Thailand5 hours ago

Twelve vehicle crash injures 26 people in northeast Thailand
Phuket5 hours ago

Stolen mobile phone returned after crazy journey
Environment6 hours ago

Phuket chosen as pilot province to promote organic tourism
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending