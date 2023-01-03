Connect with us

Thailand

16 year old boy dies after playing Russian roulette

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ อาสาสมัครมูลนิธิร่วมกตัญญูจุด สน ประชาสำราญ สน สุวินทวงศ์
A 16 year old boy was found dead at an abandoned house in the Nong Chok district of Bangkok. The teenage boy’s two friends said they were playing Russian roulette and he shot himself.

Officers from Lam Hin Police Station and a rescue team were notified about the shooting at 10.40pm last night and rushed to the abandoned house situated on Khlong Sip-Khlong Sipsi Road. The body of a 16 year old boy, whose identity was withheld, was discovered inside the house with a gunshot wound to the head. A revolver was spotted near his body.

Two frightened teenage boys waited for the police and relevant departments at the scene. The boys confessed that they were playing Russian roulette at the house. Both of them took turns pointing the gun at their head and pulling the trigger until it was the victim’s turn. He pointed the gun at his head and shot himself.

The victim’s body was taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy. The two teenagers were brought to the police station for further questioning.

The victim’s family refused to give an interview to the media saying that they were still shocked by what had happened to the boy. Some relatives gave a short statement saying they did not believe in the Russian roulette story.

One of the dead boy’s relatives pointed out that the gun should have fallen to his left because the victim was a left-handed person. However, the gun was on his right side.

The investigation of the case continues.

 

Soidog
2023-01-03 17:16
Yes, I think that’s how Russian roulette often ends. It involves a gun and a bullet you see. You need to be careful around guns and bullets. I heard they can be dangerous at times! 
JackMeOff
2023-01-03 17:59
Most likely consumption of drugs / alcohol  also involved. 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

