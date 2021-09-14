Connect with us

Thailand

Major survey shows what venues people want open, bars absent from list

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Nanantaphat Gappayamin/Flickr

A major survey by the Thai Department of Public Health has uncovered what places many people in Thailand want to see have their restrictions eased or to open, the most. The survey was conducted over the past month in 29 dark red zones. It was not stated how many people were polled, but the respondents are said to represent a wide section of people throughout the country.

The Director General of the Department of Public Health, Dr Suwanchai Yingcharoenchai says the results of the survey indicate what 3 venues people most want to open or have their restrictions eased.

  1. 26% said they want public schools to open
  2. 21% said they wanted restaurants to open at full capacity
  3. 6% said they wanted malls to open for shopping

Dr Suwanchai says 60% of the public supports all staff and customers being vaccinated to use high risk venues. Currently, such a suggestion is only a proposal and is not mandatory. It was not stated whether the 60% previously mentioned also reflects the missing percentage from the survey. Bars were noticeably absent from the survey. Bar owners have repeatedly pleaded with the government to let them reopen, or to at least provide them with financial assistance. Several parties and bars have been busted for drinking or serving alcohol, which would suggest the public would also like bars to open.

It was announced last week that 68 schools will reopen as part of the “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Recent comments:
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-14 17:16
I wonder how the survey questions were asked by the Thai Department of Public Health …… were they just jabbed before going under the knife? also 26 percent of parents must have been on the list to answer questions ….…
image
Jackson
2021-09-14 17:28
I can promise you, as sure as the sun will rise and set, that I will not board a plane to Thailand if the bars are closed.
image
yselmike
2021-09-14 17:38
This pandemic may be the saviour of the beer bars,I for one will not feel comfortable in a crowded gogo or stuffy GC.If I was the owner of the Pattaya beer garden I would be promoting it as a "safe…
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-14 17:45
5 minutes ago, yselmike said: Put your money in spacious open air beer garden type places they will be the future. Except if you want it to have any customers in January to April if you open one in Chiang…
image
Griff1315
2021-09-14 18:06
37 minutes ago, Jackson said: I can promise you, as sure as the sun will rise and set, that I will not board a plane to Thailand if the bars are closed. You and many many more.
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Trending