Major survey shows what venues people want open, bars absent from list

A major survey by the Thai Department of Public Health has uncovered what places many people in Thailand want to see have their restrictions eased or to open, the most. The survey was conducted over the past month in 29 dark red zones. It was not stated how many people were polled, but the respondents are said to represent a wide section of people throughout the country.

The Director General of the Department of Public Health, Dr Suwanchai Yingcharoenchai says the results of the survey indicate what 3 venues people most want to open or have their restrictions eased.

26% said they want public schools to open 21% said they wanted restaurants to open at full capacity 6% said they wanted malls to open for shopping

Dr Suwanchai says 60% of the public supports all staff and customers being vaccinated to use high risk venues. Currently, such a suggestion is only a proposal and is not mandatory. It was not stated whether the 60% previously mentioned also reflects the missing percentage from the survey. Bars were noticeably absent from the survey. Bar owners have repeatedly pleaded with the government to let them reopen, or to at least provide them with financial assistance. Several parties and bars have been busted for drinking or serving alcohol, which would suggest the public would also like bars to open.

It was announced last week that 68 schools will reopen as part of the “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

