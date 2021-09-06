Connect with us

Thailand

25 arrested at Chiang Mai rooftop bar

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: @Nut_HS6OKJ/Twitter

A rooftop bar in Chiang Mai, a northern Thai province, was raided yesterday and 24 customers, plus the bar owner were arrested for allegedly gathering to drink alcoholic beverages, a violation of the emergency decree.

Police say the 25 suspects were seen drinking alcohol and dancing to a band that was playing at the bar. The police add the suspects further disregarded provincial control measures by not wearing face masks or practising social distancing.

The 25 suspects were taken to the Chang Puak Police station for further legal proceedings. Currently, the 24 bar patrons are charged with violating the order of the Chiang Mai Communicable Disease Committee, which prohibits the consumption of alcoholic beverages. The bar owner was charged with violating the provincial order by allegedly permitting customers to drink alcoholic beverages in his bar. The bar was not identified to the media.

Drinking alcohol in Thai establishments is still largely forbidden as the government has yet to reopen bars and restaurants are also prohibited from selling alcohol.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

25 arrested at Chiang Mai rooftop bar
