Luxury vans intentionally crash in Pattaya pub drama

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Local police in Pattaya are unravelling a startling incident involving luxury vans carrying Chinese tourists intentionally crashing into each other outside a secretive pub early yesterday morning.

Police Colonel Nawin Theerawit, Pattaya’s police chief, revealed that the perpetrators could face charges of physical assault causing serious injury and attempted murder.

According to the police chief, drivers purposefully collided with each other, resulting in a three-vehicle collision. One individual suffered a broken nose in the chaos, he confirmed.

The tumult began when Chinese tourists arrived at the entertainment venue after closing time. Upon being advised to leave by the guards, the frustrated latecomers sought the assistance of boxer friends to confront the situation.

“A brawl erupted, culminating in the shocking intentional crashes witnessed in an online video.”

Assuring a thorough investigation, the police chief affirmed that charges would be based solely on the evidence at hand.

The viral video, spanning two minutes and 15 seconds, portrays two Toyota Alphard vans and a Toyota Fortuner engaged in a disturbing altercation, reported Bangkok Post.

In the footage, a policeman can be seen urgently summoning backup and reporting an injured man trapped beneath one of the vehicles.

