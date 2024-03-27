Huai Yang Waterfall National Park to close from April 1

Photo courtesy of Thailand Tourism Directory

The Huai Yang Waterfall National Park in Thap Sakae, Prachuap Khiri Khan province is set to lock its gates to tourists from April 1 onwards.

Somjet Chantana, Director of the Administration Office for Conservation Area 3 (Phetchaburi Branch), stated that the decision was reached after extensive discussions with Rakpong Boonyoi, the Head of Huai Yang Waterfall National Park.

The closure, they explained, is an urgent measure aimed at combatting the adverse effects of the ongoing drought on the park’s natural resources and safeguarding its delicate ecosystem.

Renowned for its stunning waterfalls such as Huai Yang, Khao Lan, and Khao On, the Huai Yang Waterfall National Park draws local and international visitors seeking solace in nature’s embrace. However, plummeting water levels due to the prolonged dry spell have marred the once vibrant allure of the falls, dampening visitor experiences and limiting recreational activities.

To uphold ecological integrity and efficient resource management, the park’s management has invoked Sections 25 and 35 (4) of the National Park Act (2019) to enforce the closure. While tourist footfall grinds to a halt and overnight stays are suspended, administrative operations within the park will continue uninterrupted, adhering to directives issued by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, reported Hua Hin Today.

For official inquiries and updates, concerned individuals and stakeholders are urged to reach out to the park’s office via the provided contact numbers: 084-7012795 and 098-3126808.

Until conditions improve sufficiently, the closure of the park remains in effect, awaiting the opportune moment for its gates to swing open once more.

