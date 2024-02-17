Thailand’s cultural marvel: Khon dance meets history in Ayutthaya

Photo courtesy of Fine Arts Department via Thai PBS World

In a fusion of ancient artistry and historical grandeur, the Khon masked dance will weave its enchanting tales against the backdrop of Ayutthaya next month.

This cultural extravaganza promises to be a visual feast, celebrating Thailand’s vibrant legacy in a way never seen before.

Part of the esteemed Ayutthaya Sundown 2024 programme by the Ministry of Culture, this Khon performance invites spectators to bask in the allure of the ancient site beneath the twilight sky, engaging in a myriad of artistic and cultural activities.

Recognised by UNESCO as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2018, Khon is an intricate art form that encompasses music, vocals, literature, dance, rituals, and craftsmanship. Through graceful movements, melodious tunes, and elaborate costumes, it narrates the heroic tales of Rama, the incarnation of Vishnu.

By selecting Wat Chaiwatthanaram as the venue, organisers aim not only to showcase the artistic brilliance of khon but also to underscore the historical significance of Ayutthaya, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Perched on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River, Wat Chaiwatthanaram stands as a captivating testament to Thailand’s rich history, commissioned by King Prasat Thong in 1630. This iconic cultural landmark has witnessed centuries of history and even graced popular Thai shows like Bupphesanniwat (Love Destiny).

As the sun sets, the temple transforms into a magical realm, offering an ideal backdrop for capturing its essence. The amalgamation of the Khon performance and the iconic heritage site promises an unforgettable experience, bridging the gap between past and present, reported Thai PBS World.

The upcoming Khon performance at Wat Chaiwatthanaram on March 9 and 10 features the Sat Cha Phali ensemble, unfolding the captivating tale of Phali, the green, flirtatious monkey king in the Ramayana.

Lasit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, Director of the Office of Performing Arts urges visitors to come and enjoy the show.

“The Sat Cha Phali performance adds another significant chapter to the Ramayana saga, providing great entertainment while uniting key characters.”