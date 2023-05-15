Lottery predictions for May 16: Thai lucky numbers and tips This week's lottery predictions: Highlighted numbers and trending news

Image via Flickr

Top lottery predictions include a variety of prominent sources this week. Let’s take a look at some of the most standout tips and stories that have been gathered for your enjoyment.

Mother River’s winning Numbers unveiled

Mother River’s winning numbers for the draw tomorrow have been revealed, featuring a five-dentist number, two-digit numbers 45, 46, 56, three-digit number 456, and a ping pong number from the Judge Mother Snake shrine, 1 2 9.

Glimpse Uncle Toon’s lottery code line tail numbers

After the end of the lottery code line, lottery enthusiasts peek at the tail numbers of the winning code line, which include the numbers 924-57, before flocking to purchase lottery tickets from dozens of vendors.

Chinese calendar lottery predictions are here – five prominent editions!

A TikTok user with the account nid8857 has posted clips sharing five notable Chinese calendar lottery predictions: 549, 4951, 240, 920, and 346.

Locals pay respects at a 700-year-old submerged tree

The golden teak tree in Wang Phra, measuring 31 meters long with a circumference of 6.4 meters, is surrounded by a congregation of 11 other teak trees submerged in the water. A local, around 40 years old, claims that the tree spirit still visits him in his dreams, wearing soft green clothing and carrying a staff.

A Laotian woman gives birth to a son in a pickup truck

A black Toyota Hilux Revo with license plate 8 กญ 6764 กทม was the scene of successful childbirth. A Laotian woman named XEM gave birth to a baby boy in the backseat.

Honeybees swarm two aeroplanes, prompting lottery enthusiasts to jot down numbers

Honeybees were found clinging to two planes at an airport, causing excitement among lottery enthusiasts who quickly noted down the flight numbers involved: FD3260 Don Mueang-Khon Kaen and WE044 Suvarnabhumi-Khon Kaen, likely hoping to use the numbers as guidelines for their bets.

Punch Vorakan showcases winning large-set lottery tickets from a famous temple

Punch posted a picture of two large-set lottery tickets for sale at Wat Chedi Ai Khai in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, with a caption implying that the first prize numbers might be hidden within the tickets. Lottery pundits took note of the hints.

Follow us on :













A turtle enters home after 32 years, believed to bring luck

It is believed that the turtle has come to bring significant fortune just before the homeowner retires. They plan to purchase a lottery ticket with their house number, 471, to try their luck in the upcoming draw.