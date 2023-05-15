Cheating husband shot and stabbed by wife as he tries to vote with mistress

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสารเมืองปราการ v2﻿

A Thai woman shot and stabbed her cheating husband after seeing him vote with his mistress during the General Election yesterday at a polling station in Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok. The mistress managed to escape with her life.

CCTV footage captured the electrifying drama yesterday afternoon. CCTV shows a pickup truck moving quickly down the main road and crashing into an electric pole. A woman in a red shirt in the back of the pickup fires several shots at the rear window aiming to kill her pickup driver husband.

The mistress is seen escaping from the vehicle’s passenger seat and fleeing the scene on the back of a motorcycle taxi. The pickup driver falls out of the cab onto the road. He tries to flee from his gunwoman wife but she’s seen on top of him thrusting a knife into him several times before witnesses intervene and stop her.

A rescue team and the officers from Samrong Nue Police Station rushed to the scene and immediately sent the injured man to Samut Prakarn Hospital.

The attacker was identified as 61 year old Samorn, the legal wife of the 63 year old victim. Samorn admitted guilt to her criminal activities, adding that the attack was motivated by her husband’s affairs with many mistresses. She did not mean to kill him, she said she just wanted to hurt him to stop his womanising ways but added she did not care if her husband died from the injuries she inflicted on him.

The couple met and married in 1982 and their children are now adults. Samorn said her husband always cheated on her and had secret relationships with many women. He also sold their cars and belongings to take care of the mistresses.

Despite living separately since 2019, Samorn said her husband would not agree to divorce her. She learned that the husband would take the mistress to vote at a polling station in the area and decided to travel to Bangkok to confront him. When her husband refused to stop the vehicle, Samorn jumped onto the pickup and shot him with a .38 pistol that belonged to him.

According to Section 289 of the Criminal Law, Samorn has been charged with intentional murder, which could lead to life imprisonment or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years. Additionally, she has been charged with violating the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms Act.

Follow us on :











