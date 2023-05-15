Samut Prakan election turmoil as officials refuse recount amidst mismatched votes and cards "Forward Party" sweeps Samut Prakan elections as locals push for a recount due to discrepancies in polling cards and scores

Image courtesy of Sanook

The District Chief of Samut Prakan, Somchak Kaewsena, visited the polling station located at the Daan Sam Rong Municipal District to oversee the vote counting process. Overall, everything went smoothly, and he expressed his gratitude to the Samut Prakan residents who exercised their voting rights. As of 10.30pm, the Forward Party led in all eight districts.

However, complications arose in the area of the 8th voting unit, which is in the 5th Samut Prakan constituency situated at Fueng Fah Village 11 Phase 9, Phraeksa Mai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Samut Prakan Province. Four extra ballot papers caused confusion, leading to the Election Commission having to re-count the votes. A single ballot paper went missing, prompting villagers to claim that the voting cards did not match the scores, with a discrepancy of four votes. Villagers requested officials to recount, but they refused, resulting in a large number of villagers gathering until the Central Election Commission arrived to clarify the situation and conduct a new vote count.

At 3.30am today, the unofficial results showed that the Forward Party’s candidates won all eight constituencies and topped the party list. In Samut Prakan, a total of 857,142 citizens, accounting for 78.91%, exercised their voting rights across 1,438 polling units.

In Constituency 1 (100,175 people):

Samut Prakan District:

1st place: Nida Mongkol Sawat, Forward Party, with 46,383 votes

2nd place: Akanarat Asawa Hem, Palang Pracharath Party, with 21,460 votes

3rd place: Praewpan Puk Pibul, Pheu Thai Party, with 13,889 votes

Party list votes:

1st place: Forward Party, with 51,613 votes

2nd place: Pheu Thai Party, with 17,278 votes

3rd place: Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, with 13,287 votes

In Constituency 2 (99,349 people):

Samut Prakan District:

1st place: Ratchanok Sukprasert, Forward Party, with 43,435 votes

2nd place: Yongyuth Suwanbutr, Palang Pracharath Party, with 24,725 votes

3rd place: Phinyo Kijleart, Pheu Thai Party, with 18,029 votes

Party list votes:

1st place: Forward Party, with 53,062 votes

2nd place: Pheu Thai Party, with 19,986 votes

3rd place: Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, with 9,485 votes

In Constituency 3 (106,238 people):

Samut Prakan District:

1st place: Pichai Jangjaranya Wong, Forward Party, with 50,177 votes

2nd place: Prasert Chaikij, Pheu Thai Party, with 17,484 votes

3rd place: Porn Phun Pu Charen, Palang Pracharath Party, with 17,067 votes

Party list votes:

1st place: Forward Party, with 54,385 votes

2nd place: Pheu Thai Party, with 19,063 votes

3rd place: Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, with 16,141 votes

In Constituency 4 (101,810 people):

Bang Phli District:

1st place: Wuthinan Boonchu, Forward Party, with 49,043 votes

2nd place: Police Major Krawat Hanprasit, Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, with 19,038 votes

3rd place: Samrit Hameau, Pheu Thai Party, with 13,098 votes

Party list votes:

1st place: Forward Party, with 55,649 votes

2nd place: Pheu Thai Party, with 17,478 votes

3rd place: Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, with 14,877 votes

In Constituency 5 (119,975 people):

Bang Phli District, Bang Sao Thong District, and Mueang District:

1st place: Nitaya Mesri, Forward Party, with 60,282 votes

2nd place: Nitipol Boonpetch, Pheu Thai Party, with 22,505 votes

3rd place: Chaturon Nokkhomin, Palang Pracharath Party, with 19,474 votes

Party list votes:

1st place: Forward Party, with 66,797 votes

2nd place: Pheu Thai Party, with 24,356 votes

3rd place: Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, with 12,365 votes

In Constituency 6 (119,975 people):

Phra Pradaeng District (excluding Bang Chak Subdistrict):

1st place: Wiropat Kantha, Forward Party, with 37,730 votes

2nd place: Thapakorn Kulcharoen, Palang Pracharath Party, with 20,909 votes

3rd place: Neramol Thara Daramrit, Pheu Thai Party, with 18,457 votes

Party list votes:

1st place: Forward Party, with 48,268 votes

2nd place: Pheu Thai Party, with 20,769 votes

3rd place: Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, with 14,097 votes

In Constituency 7 (113,796 people):

Phra Pradaeng District (Bang Chak Subdistrict only) and Phra Samut Chedi District:

1st place: Boonlert Saeng Thep, Forward Party, with 39,151 votes

2nd place: Salilthip Suk Watana, Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, with 27,455 votes

3rd place: Chatcha Pasapdi, Pheu Thai Party, with 20,638 votes

Party list votes:

1st place: Forward Party, with 57,679 votes

2nd place: Pheu Thai Party, with 23,955 votes

3rd place: Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, with 13,810 votes

In Constituency 8 (113,255 people):

Bang Bo District and Bang Sao Thong District (Bigger Siri Jorakae Noi Subdistrict):

1st place: Dutayavan Iyamchai, Forward Party, with 46,539 votes

2nd place: Salil Suk Wat, Pheu Thai Party, with 24,814 votes

3rd place: Krungsri Wilai Sutin Phueak, Palang Pracharath Party, with 24,764 votes

Party list votes:

1st place: Forward Party, with 60,288 votes

2nd place: Pheu Thai Party, with 23,591 votes

3rd place: Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, with 10,919 votes, reports Sanook.