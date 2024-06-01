Lottery fever: Chai Nat buzzes with potential winning numbers

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Today’s lottery draw is generating significant buzz in Chai Nat Province, with enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the next round of potential winning numbers.

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) will conduct the draw at the Learning and Tourism Development Centre at Chao Phraya Dam in Sapphaya District, heightening the anticipation among lottery hopefuls.

The excitement surrounding the lottery is palpable, with various sources and traditions contributing to the pool of lucky numbers. The numbers have been meticulously gathered and reported by local news outlets to aid those looking to try their luck.

One noteworthy set of numbers comes from the provincial governor’s details. Born on February 18, 1966, the governor is currently 58 years old, which coincides with the number of governors in the province. The vehicle registration number KNG 8555 also plays into the mix, with the reversed front numbers forming 58 again. Additionally, the governor’s residence number is 143, and the provincial code is TH-18.

Chai Nat Province itself has an area of 2,469.746 square kilometres, ranking 65th in size, with a population of 316,220, ranking 68th.

A local bakery owner found 15 lottery tickets dropped by a vendor. The ticket numbers included 70, which the owner decided to keep after finding the owner.

Lucky numbers

Historical and cultural references also play a big role in the lottery numbers. The ship HTMS Chang 792, inaugurated by His Majesty the King on the 18th in Chon Buri Province, has its number, 792, and the related number 927 being highly sought after by gamblers.

Aviation mishaps and sports events have also influenced the numbers. The Singapore Airlines flight numbered 321, which encountered turbulence leading to casualties, and the Manchester United vs. Manchester City FA Cup final with a score of 2-1, have become part of the number pool.

Local religious and spiritual events contribute their share of numbers. At a ceremony for Phaya Pu Sri Sutho at a newly built temple in Nonthaburi, the numbers 271 and 43 were derived from firecracker rituals. Similarly, significant numbers from the Khum Chanod calendar include 476, and two-digit combinations such as 46, 74, 67, and others.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s vehicle registration PH 1414, used on his trip to Korat after 20 years, has also become a focal point for lottery numbers.

In another instance, the revered monk Luang Pho Ruay’s holy water basin at Wat Sawang Arom has revealed numbers 8-7-1 and 0-1, with today’s numbers being 1-5-8 and 1-8-2 or 2-8-1.

In Surin Province, a local belief involving the spirit of Phee Taklam, who requested chicken soup in a dream, has resulted in numbers 089 and 45, with some interpreting them as 75, and incense sticks revealing 189.

The memory of famed singer Phumphuang Duangjan, who passed away 32 years ago, brings numbers relating to her birth on August 4, 1961, and her death on June 13, 1992. Her ex-husband, Kraisorn Saeng-anand, who is now 67 years old, believes good things are forthcoming this year.

In Chiang Mai, auspicious numbers include 03, 21, 36, 45, 46, among others, and the Chinese calendar numbers 372, 725, 72, 73 are also noted.

The revered Kuman Siam statue in Map Fak Thong, which is as tall as a four-story building, has provided the number 809 from incense sticks, reported KhaoSod.

Lastly, the age and death date of the revered monk Phra Ajarn In Atipanyo, who passed away at 89 years old, and the discovery of a 2,000-year-old skeleton with incense revealing 807, have all added to the mix of lottery numbers.