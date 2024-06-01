Man found dead at Bangkok petrol station

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A man was found dead next to a Toyota C-HR car at a petrol station in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong area, while the woman who was with him has gone missing. Police are investigating and searching for the woman for questioning.

Police Lieutenant Sumit Klangdi, Deputy Inspector of Phra Khanong Police Station, reported that at 11.40pm yesterday, a male body was discovered at a petrol station on Sukhumvit Road, South Phra Khanong Subdistrict, Phra Khanong District. Authorities, including forensic officers, a medical examiner from Chulalongkorn Hospital’s forensic department, and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, arrived at the scene to investigate.

The deceased was identified as a 56 year old Thai man named Jeerachatdech. His body was found lying between a garden area and the parking lot, dressed in a black long-sleeve T-shirt and blue jeans. No visible wounds were found, and a pair of black-and-white sneakers, believed to belong to the deceased, lay nearby.

The body was discovered on the left side of a white Toyota C-HR car with Bangkok licence plates. The front doors on both sides of the car were open, the engine was running, and the headlights were on. According to the petrol station staff, the deceased arrived with a woman, but she went missing after the incident.

Initial investigations suggest that the deceased was the car owner and was accompanied by his girlfriend, who was driving. The deceased was seated in the front passenger seat. The man’s girlfriend parked the car in the petrol station, and it is believed that the deceased experienced some physical distress, causing him to exit the car and collapse beside it.

The woman, presumably startled and frightened, reportedly fled the scene. Authorities are now seeking to locate her for questioning and have contacted the deceased’s relatives for further investigation. CCTV footage from the petrol station is being reviewed to understand the sequence of events.

The body has been sent to Chulalongkorn Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

The relatives of the deceased have been notified to arrange for religious rites following the autopsy.