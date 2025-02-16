Lottery fans hunt lucky numbers for February 16 draw

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Lottery enthusiasts are eagerly searching for lucky numbers ahead of the third lottery draw of 2025, scheduled for today, February 16. To enhance their chances, many are reviewing previous lottery results from February 16 over the past decade.

In the February 16, 2024 draw, the first prize number was 941395, with 43 as the two-digit number. The three-digit numbers preceding were 056 and 330, while the three-digit numbers following were 375 and 587.

Advertisements

For the February 16, 2023 draw, the winning first prize number was 590417, with 80 as the two-digit number. The three-digit numbers preceding were 664 and 195, and the three-digit numbers following were 523 and 377.

The February 16, 2022 lottery draw saw 098597 as the first prize number, with 57 as the two-digit number. The three-digit numbers preceding were 085 and 644, with 592 and 816 as the three-digit numbers following.

In the February 16, 2021 draw, the first prize number was 424603, paired with 39 as the two-digit number. The three-digit numbers preceding were 861 and 318, while 057 and 817 were the numbers following.

The results from February 16, 2020, showed a first prize number of 781403, with 94 as the two-digit number. The three-digit numbers preceding were 515 and 952, and the following numbers were 030 and 918.

The February 16, 2019 draw featured 074824 as the first prize number, with 56 as the two-digit number. The three-digit numbers preceding were 881 and 910, with 612 and 879 as the numbers following.

Advertisements

For February 16, 2018, the first prize number was 309915, with a two-digit number of 39. The three-digit numbers preceding were 007 and 388, while the following numbers were 230 and 748.

In the February 16, 2017 draw, the first prize number was 229116, with 14 as the two-digit number. The three-digit numbers preceding were 128 and 464, and the numbers following were 375 and 953.

The February 16, 2016 draw recorded 356364 as the first prize number, with 98 as the two-digit number. The preceding three-digit numbers were 699 and 312, and the following numbers were 309 and 535.

Finally, in the February 16, 2015 draw, the first prize number was 001864, with 90 as the two-digit number. The numbers following were 843, 103, 825, and 392, reported KhaoSod.