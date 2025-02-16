Lottery fans hunt lucky numbers for February 16 draw

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 16, 2025
62 2 minutes read
Lottery fans hunt lucky numbers for February 16 draw
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Lottery enthusiasts are eagerly searching for lucky numbers ahead of the third lottery draw of 2025, scheduled for today, February 16. To enhance their chances, many are reviewing previous lottery results from February 16 over the past decade.

In the February 16, 2024 draw, the first prize number was 941395, with 43 as the two-digit number. The three-digit numbers preceding were 056 and 330, while the three-digit numbers following were 375 and 587.

Advertisements

For the February 16, 2023 draw, the winning first prize number was 590417, with 80 as the two-digit number. The three-digit numbers preceding were 664 and 195, and the three-digit numbers following were 523 and 377.

The February 16, 2022 lottery draw saw 098597 as the first prize number, with 57 as the two-digit number. The three-digit numbers preceding were 085 and 644, with 592 and 816 as the three-digit numbers following.

Related Articles

In the February 16, 2021 draw, the first prize number was 424603, paired with 39 as the two-digit number. The three-digit numbers preceding were 861 and 318, while 057 and 817 were the numbers following.

The results from February 16, 2020, showed a first prize number of 781403, with 94 as the two-digit number. The three-digit numbers preceding were 515 and 952, and the following numbers were 030 and 918.

The February 16, 2019 draw featured 074824 as the first prize number, with 56 as the two-digit number. The three-digit numbers preceding were 881 and 910, with 612 and 879 as the numbers following.

Advertisements

For February 16, 2018, the first prize number was 309915, with a two-digit number of 39. The three-digit numbers preceding were 007 and 388, while the following numbers were 230 and 748.

In the February 16, 2017 draw, the first prize number was 229116, with 14 as the two-digit number. The three-digit numbers preceding were 128 and 464, and the numbers following were 375 and 953.

The February 16, 2016 draw recorded 356364 as the first prize number, with 98 as the two-digit number. The preceding three-digit numbers were 699 and 312, and the following numbers were 309 and 535.

Finally, in the February 16, 2015 draw, the first prize number was 001864, with 90 as the two-digit number. The numbers following were 843, 103, 825, and 392, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Family of three found dead in truck: Suspects charged with murder Crime News

Family of three found dead in truck: Suspects charged with murder

38 minutes ago
Couple arrested in Thailand for child exploitation and trafficking Crime News

Couple arrested in Thailand for child exploitation and trafficking

58 minutes ago
Lottery fans hunt lucky numbers for February 16 draw Thailand News

Lottery fans hunt lucky numbers for February 16 draw

1 hour ago
Stage collapse at Yasothon event injures MP, others (video) Thailand News

Stage collapse at Yasothon event injures MP, others (video)

1 hour ago
Thai man arrested after robbing gold shop for Valentine&#8217;s gift Crime News

Thai man arrested after robbing gold shop for Valentine’s gift

1 hour ago
Turkish man loses 25,000 baht after Valentine&#8217;s Day encounter in Pattaya Pattaya News

Turkish man loses 25,000 baht after Valentine’s Day encounter in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s marriage equality law requires effective implementation Thailand News

Thailand’s marriage equality law requires effective implementation

2 hours ago
Myanmar raids arrest 29, uncover illegal gambling, scams Crime News

Myanmar raids arrest 29, uncover illegal gambling, scams

2 hours ago
Tourism surge in Pai threatens cultural identity and local harmony Tourism News

Tourism surge in Pai threatens cultural identity and local harmony

3 hours ago
Thaksin Shinawatra allowed to attend ASEAN meeting in Brunei Thailand News

Thaksin Shinawatra allowed to attend ASEAN meeting in Brunei

3 hours ago
Police operation rescues young foreign girls from Bangkok streets Bangkok News

Police operation rescues young foreign girls from Bangkok streets

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for rain and thunderstorms from February 15 to February 21 Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for rain and thunderstorms from February 15 to February 21

3 hours ago
Bad gift: Samut Prakan police hunt Valentine&#8217;s gold thief Thailand News

Bad gift: Samut Prakan police hunt Valentine’s gold thief

22 hours ago
Pattaya’s Oman roadshow draws huge tourism interest Pattaya News

Pattaya’s Oman roadshow draws huge tourism interest

23 hours ago
Thai man dies falling from tamarind tree in Udon Thani Thailand News

Thai man dies falling from tamarind tree in Udon Thani

23 hours ago
Police detain 141 Myanmar migrants in Cha-am truck operation Thailand News

Police detain 141 Myanmar migrants in Cha-am truck operation

23 hours ago
Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage Pattaya News

Pattaya scrap yard inferno: Fire sparks 300K baht damage

23 hours ago
Thai man falls from moving train in Lopburi, dies Thailand News

Thai man falls from moving train in Lopburi, dies

1 day ago
Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting Thailand News

Ex-con severely injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat shooting

1 day ago
4-metre king cobra slithers into Chumphon woman&#8217;s kitchen Thailand News

4-metre king cobra slithers into Chumphon woman’s kitchen

1 day ago
Thai hospital suspends doctor amid medication sale probe Bangkok News

Thai hospital suspends doctor amid medication sale probe

1 day ago
Pattaya’s iconic sign gets a dazzling upgrade Pattaya News

Pattaya’s iconic sign gets a dazzling upgrade

1 day ago
Police confiscate illegal sexual enhancers worth 1.5 million baht Bangkok News

Police confiscate illegal sexual enhancers worth 1.5 million baht

1 day ago
Deputy PM denies family&#8217;s golf course encroaches on reform land Thailand News

Deputy PM denies family’s golf course encroaches on reform land

1 day ago
Azerbaijan eyes Phuket: Talks on direct flights and sister city plans Phuket News

Azerbaijan eyes Phuket: Talks on direct flights and sister city plans

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Sunday, February 16, 2025
62 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Stage collapse at Yasothon event injures MP, others (video)

Stage collapse at Yasothon event injures MP, others (video)

1 hour ago
Thai man arrested after robbing gold shop for Valentine&#8217;s gift

Thai man arrested after robbing gold shop for Valentine’s gift

1 hour ago
Turkish man loses 25,000 baht after Valentine&#8217;s Day encounter in Pattaya

Turkish man loses 25,000 baht after Valentine’s Day encounter in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s marriage equality law requires effective implementation

Thailand’s marriage equality law requires effective implementation

2 hours ago