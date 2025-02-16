Stage collapse at Yasothon event injures MP, others (video)

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A stage collapse incident occurred during an event in the Mueang district of Yasothon province yesterday, February 15, resulting in several injuries, including a fractured spine for a Yasothon MP. Deputy Minister Sabida Thaiset sustained minor head injuries.

While Deputy Minister Sabida was inaugurating the event, a sudden gust of wind caused a large backdrop structure on the stage to collapse, injuring several attendees. The injured were promptly taken to Leng Nok Tha Hospital.

Sabida received a minor head injury from the falling metal frame but continued with the event, engaging with the crowd and posing for photographs. She later visited the hospital for a check-up, which showed normal results, and has since returned home.

Meanwhile, Thanapat Srichana, a Yasothon MP from the Bhumjaithai Party, who was also present at the event, suffered a fractured T3 vertebra, as revealed by X-ray and CT scans. He has been transferred to Sappasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani for further treatment, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, Suthichai Jaroonnet, an Ubon Ratchathani MP from the Bhumjaithai Party, sustained minor injuries and is receiving care at a private hospital.

In similar news, a construction worker tragically died after being crushed by a collapsing wall during demolition activities in Soi Phahonyothin 32, Sena Nikom 1 Road in Bangkok.

The Ruamkatanyu Foundation’s volunteer unit responded to the incident on February 12, which involved an old concrete wall that was in the process of being dismantled.

The volunteer team at the scene is assessing the situation to determine the necessary equipment for managing the case. The collapsed wall is part of an old structure scheduled for removal, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being evaluated by the team on-site, reported KhaoSod.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.