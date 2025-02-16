Couple arrested in Thailand for child exploitation and trafficking

Couple arrested in Thailand for child exploitation and trafficking
Yesterday, February 15, police arrested a 35 year old woman, Wannipa, and her 43 year old husband, Uthen, for the creation and distribution of illicit content involving their 10 year old child. While Wannipa confessed, Uthen denied the charges.

The arrests were conducted under orders from Police Major General Songklod Krikkritaya, with Police Colonel Pattharapong Sripinpraw and Police Lieutenant Colonel Sitth Phuwong leading the operation.

The couple was charged by the Criminal Court under warrant numbers 505-506/2568 for engaging in indecent acts with a child under 13, regardless of consent, and recording such acts for profit.

Additionally, two other people, 32 year old Thammasorn and 27 year old Thosaporn, faced charges related to the commercial distribution of child pornography. Police discovered the illicit material through a secret website and a private messaging group where family-themed explicit content was sold. Payments for access were made to a bank account linked to Thammasorn.

When officers raided Thammasorn’s residence, they found evidence of child pornography and learnt of his role as the group chat owner.

Thammasorn confessed to purchasing the content from Thosaporn for 1,000 baht (US$30), which was then used to attract members to his chat group by posing as the female in the videos.

Couple arrested in Thailand for child exploitation and trafficking | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In just two weeks, the group amassed over 1,000 members, generating approximately 300,000 baht (US$8,900). This led to further investigations and a raid on Thosaporn’s home in Rayong province, where police found a large collection of child pornography.

Thammasorn admitted that he joined Wannipa’s secret group in 2023, paying 500 baht (US$15) to access the content featuring her and her husband, Uthen, along with their son.

With this evidence, police obtained warrants to search Wannipa and Uthen’s residence, rescuing the child and placing him under the care of the Phetchabun Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office.

During questioning, the child confirmed his role in over 220 explicit videos featuring Wannipa and Uthen.

Financial records revealed multiple 500 baht transactions into Wannipa’s account, confirming income from the illicit group. Witnesses corroborated these transactions as membership fees, reported KhaoSod.

As a result, Wannipa and Uthen face additional charges, including human trafficking and encouraging inappropriate behaviour in a minor. Wannipa admitted her involvement, while Uthen claimed the recordings were for personal enjoyment and denied any commercial intent.

All suspects have been handed over to the investigation team for further legal proceedings.

Couple arrested in Thailand for child exploitation and trafficking | News by Thaiger

