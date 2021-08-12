Thailand
Lost man reunited with family after going viral falling in well
They say all’s well that ends well, but sometimes all’s well that begins [in a] well. The bizarre story of a man missing for 15 years being found after going viral because he fell in a well now has come to a happy resolution as he was reunited with his long-lost family.
15 years ago Lamead Mueanmai was 40 years old and went missing, and since his body was never found, his family never gave up hope that he was alive somewhere and they would one day find him again. Then a few weeks ago, Lamead, now 55 years old was looking down into a well in Sattahip in Chon Buri province and lost his balance and plummeted to the bottom. After 5 hours of shouting for help, someone found him and called for help.
The story of his rescue and the photos of him at the bottom of the well were reported on a local community Facebook and in turn went viral online. It eventually made its way to his family in Surin who spotted their long lost relative and contacted the original Facebook page. Officials found the man who tearfully made a video call to his family he hadn’t seen or spoken to in 15 years, and the officials pledged to see him reunited.
However, Covid-19 stood in the way of a quick trip, as Chon Buri is now a dark red zone and travel is limited. Yesterday though officials announced that Lamead has tested negative for Covid-19 and would be sent on his way to see his family. He was transported to Prachin Buri by a municipality government car where Surin rescue workers picked him up and brought him to be reunited to his family.
Lamead declined to comment about what he’s been up to for 15 years and why he hasn’t contacted his family, and at the time he fell in the well he was living in a run-down shack at the edge of town and mostly kept to himself living off the land. His absence is mysterious, as neither he nor his reunited family seems to bear any ill will towards each other.
The man was brought to his family earlier in a joyous reunion and they expressed thanks to all the people in Sattahip and Surin who helped bring the family back together to be reunited.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Lost man reunited with family after going viral falling in well
Covid-19 plan recruits 2,000 pharmacies in Bangkok to assist
GPO pauses antigen test kits deal after skimping accusations
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Expert: Half of Thailand infected in 100 days without vaccines
Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16
Government delays purchase of antigen tests following quality concerns
Thailand News Today | New Covid record, Ferry shelved, Queen Mum’s Birthday | August 12
Best noodle dishes to try in Thailand
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Charter flights from Phuket approved by CAAT for Sandboxers
Covid UPDATE: 147 deaths, 22,782 infections, provincial totals
Bangkok Protester that had hand injured from firecracker tests positive for Covid
Possible charges for parents of vandals may be coming, police silent on use of rubber bullets/tear gas
Koh Samui’s 5 most affordable hotels
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
CCSA confirms 100,000 Covid patients in home isolation in Bangkok
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
PM calls for expedited probe into “Sandbox” traveller’s death; victim’s timeline released
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 21,838 new infections – a new record, news briefs
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People13 hours ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
- Crime2 days ago
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
- Sponsored2 days ago
How to enter Thailand during Covid
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand