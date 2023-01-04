Lost 6 year old boy helped home after 6-kilometre cycle ride

A six year old boy who had cycled nearly 30 kilometers from his grandparents to his mother’s home in another district of Udon Thani returned home safely after getting lost. He was helped home by a government official after six kilometres of cycling.

A community chief in the Baan Chiang sub-district of Udon Thani revealed the boy’s story to Thai media. Pongsit Sitthiprom said he spotted a little boy cycling past while he was on duty at a road checkpoint at the Wat Pho Si Nai intersection on Monday morning.

Not long after that, the boy, who was later identified as Nine, went back to the checkpoint, but he was crying this time. He told Pongsit that he wanted to cycle to his mother’s house in the Baan Ya sub-district but was lost.

Pongsit managed to calm him and drove the child and his bicycle home in his pickup.

Pongsit, added that he talked to Nine’s mother, 32 year old Supaporn Udomchumnaree, and found that his grandparent’s house was in Kam Pak Kood Community in the Nong Mek sub-district which is about six kilometres away from the checkpoint.

Supaporn told the press that her son was supposed to spend the entire new year holiday with his grandparents in the Nong Mek sub-district.

Supaporn later received a phone call from Nine’s grandmother in the morning saying that the boy had disappeared. She was shocked and thought that her child had been kidnapped.

Supaporn guessed that her son was missing his mother and tried to get back to her. She added that she really appreciated the help and support provided by the community chief.