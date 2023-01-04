Love affair between Japanese porn star and Thailand goes on

The love affair between a Japanese porn star and Thailand continues.

Adult movie star Rae Lil Black is back in the Land of Smiles to try and find a Thai husband, so she says.

The 26 year old actress arrived in the kingdom on December 10 last year. Since then, the smoking-hot actress has been pictured in several locations boosting her profile and popularity with her Thai fan base, reported Coconuts.

She has been pictured eating durian, filmed eating hot pot with two love-sick Thai guys, and lamenting the fact that hasn’t been getting many likes on the popular dating app Tinder.

And yesterday, Rae uploaded a short video to TikTok saying she was upset that the kingdom’s single guys weren’t declaring their love for her on the dating app. The seven-second clip has been watched more than one million times.

One wannabee Thai boyfriend said…

“I’ve been swiping in Chiang Mai, but can’t find you.”

The Japanese-American porn star first came to Thailand’s attention on Saturday, December 10 with a sunset photo in Rayong. Rae followed up that Facebook post with several foodie pics before dropping the ultimate question…

“Where can I find a husband in Thailand?”

Rae, who entered the porn industry in 2017, captivated Thai followers further by announcing she has a new Thai name Raewadee (เรวดี). She also changed her Twitter profile to include the Thai moniker.

The actress ate hot pot in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom in a video shoot for the food platform Wongnai.

Rae has not declared how long she will stay in Thailand or why she is here. Fans speculated that she is in the kingdom on paid promotional work but at the moment she continues to be snapped posing in hotel rooms, on beaches, and with her Thai fans.

If you’re a hot, single, Thai guy, why not download Tinder and swipe right? You never know, you might be the “one” she’s looking for.