Thailand

How To Get A Long Term Visa In Thailand

What options are there for people who want to stay in Thailand for more than 30 days? A lot of people travel to Thailand for a short holiday and often decide that they want to stay for longer. But what do they do when it comes to visa? What about the smart visa that helps people fall in between the lines such as the digital nomads? Tim Newton sits with Ben Hart from Integrity Legal and talks all things related to long term visa in Thailand.

