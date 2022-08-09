Connect with us

Thailand

Local hero predicts building collapse, saves countless lives in eastern Thailand

Published

 on 

Photo via Pattaya Mail

A man from Sattahip district in Chon Buri province saved countless lives on Saturday when he warned residents of a row of four townhouses on Soi Wat Noi road to quickly evacuate.

The alert neighbour, 50 year old Saneh Wongpoon, heard creaking noises coming from his ceiling and noticed a part of the roof caving in. The row of houses share the same concrete-enforced roof.

He shouted to residents of the other three houses to get out as fast as they could. People started flooding out the houses from both the front and back.

Moments later, the entire roof caved in as Saneh predicted, with heavy concrete beams smashing into the ground.

Had Saneh not have warned his neighbours of what was to come, the results could have been disastrous.

Poor infrastructure is thought to be one causal element behind the tragedy which occurred in the same district last week at Mountain B pub. A total of 15 people died and around 40 more were injured when a fire ripped through the cramped nightclub.

Shoddy or unfinished construction work continues to cause daily casualties and near misses in Thailand, whether it’s steel beams falling from the sky onto cars or pickup trucks driving head first into huge potholes.

On July 31, a U-turn bridge over the Rama II Road in Bangkok collapsed, falling onto four vehicles and killing two people.

Building collapses are especially common in Thailand’s monsoon season. On April 17, the newly-built service hall at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport collapsed during a thunderstorm. The hall is designed to hold hundreds of passengers, but luckily hadn’t been put to use yet, so no one was inside when the roof caved in.

Last week, a toll gate in Chachoengsao province in central Thailand collapsed during a storm. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Guides8 mins ago

Mother’s Day in Thailand 2022: 5 fun ways to pamper your mom
Thailand12 mins ago

Thai minister insists minimum wage increase is not electioneering
Bangkok1 hour ago

Swedish Embassy hailed for giving 6-month parental leave to Thai staff
Sponsored7 hours ago

Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Environment2 hours ago

PM warns Thailand to brace itself for potential flooding
Travel3 hours ago

Watch Koh Samui’s magical sunset from these sunset bars
Thailand3 hours ago

Local hero predicts building collapse, saves countless lives in eastern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket3 hours ago

9 year old boy kills a 7 year old girl with a police pistol in Phuket
Press Room4 hours ago

Southeast Asia’s sauciest tech event, Techsauce Global Summit to return to Bangkok in physical form
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand & China fighter jets take off on Falcon Strike drills
Pattaya4 hours ago

Fans flock to free entry Pattaya Music Festival held every weekend of August
Road deaths5 hours ago

Innocent woman killed after high-speed race near Bangkok
Crime6 hours ago

Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
Bangkok7 hours ago

Blaze at US office near German Embassy in Bangkok
Expats7 hours ago

Aussie man plunges to death from 17th floor of Pattaya hotel
Thailand7 hours ago

More details emerge on Deadly Fire in NightClub | GMT
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending