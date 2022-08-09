Connect with us

Environment

PM warns Thailand to brace itself for potential flooding

Published

 on 

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha warned Thailand to brace itself for another deluge of water this month.

The 68 year old PM ordered governors in provincial areas to prepare for potential flooding after weather forecasters predicted more heavy rainfall until the end of the month.

Thailand witnessed a heavy taste of what is to come over the past 24 hours after a considerable amount of rain hit the nation, especially in the northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and southwestern regions.

The National Water Command (NWC) reported that Nong Khai province was hit hardest with 164 milimetres of rain, followed by Trat with 146 milimetres. The NWC also revealed that all of the kingdom’s reservoirs are about 57% full.

The NWC said it is closely monitoring the water situation in the Chao Phraya and Mun river basins, as the Royal Irrigation Department is stepping up the discharge of water from the Chao Phraya Dam to 700–1,100 cubic meters per second.

Government spokesman, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, said this will cause the water level of the Chao Phraya River to increase by about 0.2–0.8 metres, which may result in flooding in low-lying areas not protected by flood dykes in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

“The prime minister told these governors, who also act as directors of the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division, in northern, northeastern, and central provinces to watch out for flash floods, while southern provinces should be wary of rough sea conditions.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Guides7 mins ago

Mother’s Day in Thailand 2022: 5 fun ways to pamper your mom
Thailand11 mins ago

Thai minister insists minimum wage increase is not electioneering
Bangkok1 hour ago

Swedish Embassy hailed for giving 6-month parental leave to Thai staff
Sponsored7 hours ago

Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Environment2 hours ago

PM warns Thailand to brace itself for potential flooding
Travel3 hours ago

Watch Koh Samui’s magical sunset from these sunset bars
Thailand3 hours ago

Local hero predicts building collapse, saves countless lives in eastern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket3 hours ago

9 year old boy kills a 7 year old girl with a police pistol in Phuket
Press Room4 hours ago

Southeast Asia’s sauciest tech event, Techsauce Global Summit to return to Bangkok in physical form
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand & China fighter jets take off on Falcon Strike drills
Pattaya4 hours ago

Fans flock to free entry Pattaya Music Festival held every weekend of August
Road deaths5 hours ago

Innocent woman killed after high-speed race near Bangkok
Crime6 hours ago

Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
Bangkok7 hours ago

Blaze at US office near German Embassy in Bangkok
Expats7 hours ago

Aussie man plunges to death from 17th floor of Pattaya hotel
Thailand7 hours ago

More details emerge on Deadly Fire in NightClub | GMT
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending