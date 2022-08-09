PM warns Thailand to brace itself for potential flooding

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha warned Thailand to brace itself for another deluge of water this month.

The 68 year old PM ordered governors in provincial areas to prepare for potential flooding after weather forecasters predicted more heavy rainfall until the end of the month.

Thailand witnessed a heavy taste of what is to come over the past 24 hours after a considerable amount of rain hit the nation, especially in the northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and southwestern regions.

The National Water Command (NWC) reported that Nong Khai province was hit hardest with 164 milimetres of rain, followed by Trat with 146 milimetres. The NWC also revealed that all of the kingdom’s reservoirs are about 57% full.

The NWC said it is closely monitoring the water situation in the Chao Phraya and Mun river basins, as the Royal Irrigation Department is stepping up the discharge of water from the Chao Phraya Dam to 700–1,100 cubic meters per second.

Government spokesman, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, said this will cause the water level of the Chao Phraya River to increase by about 0.2–0.8 metres, which may result in flooding in low-lying areas not protected by flood dykes in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

“The prime minister told these governors, who also act as directors of the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division, in northern, northeastern, and central provinces to watch out for flash floods, while southern provinces should be wary of rough sea conditions.”

