Central Thailand
Man escapes death after pickup slams into unfinished drain in Thailand
A pickup driver was lucky to escape with his life after his vehicle crashed into an unfinished water drain on a poorly lit road in Nakhon Pathom, in central Thailand.
The driver walked away from the accident relatively unscathed after his vehicle had careered into the ditch in treacherous rainy conditions.
The incident happened on the Malai Man Road in Kam Paeng Saen District of Nakhon Pathom at about 1am yesterday.
Residents living nearby informed the media that it was raining very hard on Wednesday night and into the early hours of Thursday morning. They heard the sound of a crash and dashed to find the pickup in the water drain. They helped the unnamed male driver out of his vehicle and sent him to a hospital with mild injuries.
Residents complained that the construction of the water drainage system should have been finished after a month but have dragged on for three months.
The Department of Highways project aims to lay 500 metres of water piping beneath the road to improve the area’s water drainage system. Two road lanes have been closed as work continues leaving two other lanes open for drivers.
Residents reported that the road was dangerous at night, even before the construction project started because the road is dark and there is little lighting. Residents added there have been many deadly accidents caused as a consequence.
The Director of the Office of Highways No.12, Jirawat Songpasook, reported to the media that the project is expected to finish next month.
Jirawat added the project would be useful and help reduce flooding on the road.
SOURCE: Thairath
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Woman in central Thailand is country’s first female monkeypox case
4,000 Muslims protest against construction of Kuan Yin statue in southern Thailand
Thailand to exploit the mini trade war between Taiwan & China
The return of the most important coffee event in Thailand
Where to travel during the rainy season in Thailand
Cambodian border town bracing for floods from Thailand
Man escapes death after pickup slams into unfinished drain in Thailand
Pattaya gold necklace theft involving no tourists, or ladyboys
Disgraced cop Joe Ferrari hasn’t repented says lawyer
Hotels in South Thailand eager for surge in visitors this year
Bangkok bootleggers face jail after 2 million baht of booze seized
Prayut confesses it’s not easy being Thailand’s leader
Pattaya loan shark threatens to cut off debtor’s finger
2 Thai activists released on bail after 64-day hunger strike
Pervy taxi driver allegedly kisses young female passenger in Pattaya
UPDATE: Chon Buri nightclub blaze kills 13 & injures 41 people
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
Two foreigners killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Pattaya
Flooding chaos in Phuket
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
Thailand 2nd Most Dangerous Place in the World to Drive | GMT
Scam gang tricks child, steals over a million baht from his father
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites2 days ago
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
Thailand3 days ago
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
-
Crime1 day ago
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
-
OutDoor Activities3 days ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
South Korea2 days ago
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Thailand1 day ago
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
Recent comments: