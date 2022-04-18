Connect with us

Thailand

Don Mueang Airport damaged by storm

photo via Wingtips Facebook

A thunderstorm hit Bangkok yesterday, causing the Service Hall at Don Mueang International airport to collapse. The hall was built just one year ago but hasn’t yet been used due to low levels of international travel throughout the pandemic. No injuries or deaths were reported. Luckily there was no one in there at the time.

The walls of the Service Hall reportedly collapsed last night during a thunderstorm. The airport had built the hall to be used as a meeting place for group tours at Don Mueang Airport Terminal 1, the home of most budget international and some budget domestic flights.

The management of Don Mueang Airport has ordered a team of engineers to inspect the damage and report the causes of the collapse in detail. Thailand’s Minister of Transport has ordered Airports of Thailand – or AOT – to also urgently investigate the cause of the incident.

The Executive Director of AOT Nitinai Sirisatthakarn is currently awaiting a detailed report from the airport. The preliminary report stated there was a storm and heavy rainfall which overwhelmed some of the structure.

Don Mueang Aiport

PHOTO: via Wingtips Facebook

SOURCE: WorkpointTODAY

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Ramanathan.P
    2022-04-18 19:06
    Thank God, it happens even before being commissioned. If not there could be a major disaster.....
    image
    Guest1
    2022-04-18 20:12
    The management of Don Mueang Airport has ordered a team of engineers to inspect the damage and report the causes of the collapse in detail In case, someone would check names and companies, could it be, that this team is…
