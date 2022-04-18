Don Mueang Airport damaged by storm

A thunderstorm hit Bangkok yesterday, causing the Service Hall at Don Mueang International airport to collapse. The hall was built just one year ago but hasn’t yet been used due to low levels of international travel throughout the pandemic. No injuries or deaths were reported. Luckily there was no one in there at the time.

The walls of the Service Hall reportedly collapsed last night during a thunderstorm. The airport had built the hall to be used as a meeting place for group tours at Don Mueang Airport Terminal 1, the home of most budget international and some budget domestic flights.

The management of Don Mueang Airport has ordered a team of engineers to inspect the damage and report the causes of the collapse in detail. Thailand’s Minister of Transport has ordered Airports of Thailand – or AOT – to also urgently investigate the cause of the incident.

The Executive Director of AOT Nitinai Sirisatthakarn is currently awaiting a detailed report from the airport. The preliminary report stated there was a storm and heavy rainfall which overwhelmed some of the structure.

SOURCE: WorkpointTODAY