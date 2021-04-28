Thailand
List of provinces in Thailand that have set nightly curfews
As the number of Covid-19 infections in Thailand continues to rise, a number of provinces have imposed night-time curfews, restricting travel during late and early hours, unless travel is essential. The orders are effective until further notice.
Recently, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha gave provincial governments the power to set local curfews as well as other disease control measures in an effort to prevent gathering and slow the spread of the coronavirus. The majority of Thailand’s 77 provinces have set orders requiring people to wear face masks while in public places. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
The Thai government continues to promote the “DMHTT” precautions which include distancing (D), mask-wearing (M), handwashing (H), temperature check (T) and tracing through the Thai Chana application (T).
Provinces that have set a nightly curfew:
Central Thailand
- Nonthaburi: 9pm to 4am
- Pathum Thani: 9pm to 4am
- Samut Prakan: 9pm to 4am
- Samut Sakhon 22pm to 4am
Northeast Thailand
- Bueng Kan: 11pm to 4am
Southern Thailand
- Songkhla: 10pm to 4am
- Surat Thani: 10pm to 4am
- Trang: 10pm to 3am
SOURCE: TAT
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
MRT train station employee diagnosed with Covid-19
Despite strict adherence to Covid-19 safety measures, a staff member of the Metropolitan Rapid Transit Authority in Bangkok has tested positive for the virus. The MRT made an announcement today about the employee, whose gender was not revealed. They confirmed that the Covid-19 infected staff member worked on the MRT Chalong Ratchadham line – the purple line – at the Sai Ma station, located in the north of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area in Nontha Buri Province.
The MRT, which runs Bangkok’s underground train system while the BTS runs the above-ground sky trains across the city, saw ridership of about 470,000 people per day before Covid-19 in 2019, the last dates with data available. The Purple MRT line had an average of 70,000 riders per day.
The third wave of Covid-19 has been running rampant throughout Thailand with daily infection rates skyrocketing and many outbreaks linked to Bangkok’s entertainment venues. Restrictions and safety precautions have been tightening, with threats of a looming lockdown, so essential workers and systems like public transit are on high safety alert. With so many people passing through the system each day, the company has been very careful to follow all safety guidelines outlined by the Disease Control Department to keep the staff, stations, and trains safe and sterile during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite these measures, the MRT staffer, who wore a facemask at all times while at work, came down with a fever and went to a hospital on April 25 to get a Covid-19 test. The results came back yesterday as positive and the staff member was admitted to the hospital for further treatment. No word on their condition currently.
Any other MRT staff member that came into close contact with the employee who was infected have already been tested for Covid-19 and are quarantined for a 14-day isolated observation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri province sees 108 new infections today
Thailand’s Chonburi Province, which features the city of Pattaya, is confirming 108 new Covid-19 infections today. Now, the province has seen a total of 2,153 infections since the third wave of Covid began in early April. 1,590 are still listed as undergoing medical care, with 1 death recorded this week. 562 have now been released from medical treatment and have fully recovered. Just yesterday, the province recorded 80 new infections, with today’s number increasing.
Mueang Chonburi- 26
Si Racha- 18
Banglamung (Pattaya)- 54
Sattahip-2
Ban Bueng-3
Panat Nikhom-2
Pan Thong- 1
Nong Yai-1
1 patient from Bangkok transferred to Chonburi
The details on today’s cases are:
- 24 cases of Covid-19 traced from nightclubs
- 2 from new Version pub
- 1 from Berlin pub
- 1 from Bone Pub
- 2 from Cetus Club
- 1 from Featuring Bar
- 1 from 808 Club Pattaya
- 5 patients contacted from patients who were infected from Pattaya nightclubs
- 11 patients contacted from patients who were infected from Mueang Chonburi nightclubs
- 2 close contacts of previously confirmed patients from Bangkok
- 1 close contact of previously confirmed patients from Sisaket
- 1 close contact of previously confirmed patients from Nakhon Ratchasima
- 1 close contact of previously confirmed patients from Nonthaburi
- 1 close contact of previously confirmed patients from Pathum Thani
- 1 close contact of previously confirmed patients from Rayong
- 1 close contact of previously confirmed patients from Udon Thani
- 1 close contact of previously confirmed patients from Chachoengsao
- 3 from “other” business places
- 2 medical staffers
- 25 contacts in general with previously confirmed cases of Covid-19
- 43 still under investigation
In the last day, a total of 93 close contacts are being tested from contact tracing, and 435 people are being tested through proactive testing. All results are still waiting to be announced.
Thailand today, has reported 2,012 new Covid-19 infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Disease Control this morning. Over the past month, more than 32,000 Covid-19 infections have been reported. There are currently 27,119 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. 695 patients are in critical condition with 199 of those patients on ventilators.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Initial investigation finds woman’s death not related to receiving 2nd Sinovac dose
Officials say a 23 year old woman’s death, after recently receiving a second Sinovac jab, is not related to the Covid-19 vaccine. The findings are from an initial investigation into her death by the Ministry of Public Health. The woman received the second dose of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine in Samut Sakhon province at her workplace on April 21. 1 day later, she developed a severe headache and started vomiting 30 minutes after eating an unknown kind of food supplement. She was admitted to hospital that day and her condition deteriorated. A team of doctors found that she had developed the most severe symptoms of encephalopathy, also known as brain damage.
Chawetsan Namwat from the Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Division, part of the Public Health Ministry, made a statement shortly after her relatives took to the media to request an investigation into her death.
“We will perform an autopsy on her body to determine the true cause of her death. We have yet to find a death we could attribute to the vaccine. There is no need to suspend the roll-out as we strongly believe it can and will help to bring the outbreak under control. However, it is our duty to investigate and we will let the public know once the facts become clearer.”
The ministry later held a press conference detailing the results of the medical investigation’s report from the committee on Adverse Events Following Immunisation. Taweesap Siraprapasiri, an expert at the Department of the Disease Control backed the findings.
Chawetsan says autopsies were performed on 2 others, who died shortly after being inoculated, found that their deaths were caused by pre-existing conditions. The autopsies ruled out the Sinovac vaccine as a cause of death in both cases.
The woman was pronounced dead on April 23. Her funeral rites are being held at a temple in her hometown of Ang Thong.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
List of provinces in Thailand that have set nightly curfews
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
MRT train station employee diagnosed with Covid-19
Chon Buri province sees 108 new infections today
Thai Airways employee union push against forming a new airline
Initial investigation finds woman’s death not related to receiving 2nd Sinovac dose
Covid UPDATE: 2,012 new cases, 15 deaths
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
Dozens of Burmese migrants arrested at Thai-Myanmar border for entering illegally
63 of 77 Thai provinces require public to wear face masks, curfews in 8 provinces
Britney Spears asks to address court over controversial conservatorship case
Police crackdown on 3 drug networks in Northern Thailand, local politician on the run
Company of Covid-infected workers who broke “work from home” rules refuses to pay salaries
Athletes bearing Thailand’s Olympic flag reach half-way point but uncertainty hangs over Games
PM takes over Thailand’s vaccine roll out. Public Health Minister found under bus – OPINION
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
Pattaya prepares for around 2,000 US soldiers to visit for Cobra Gold
Killer pit bull attends victim’s funeral to apologise
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Covid-19 screening kicks off at Phuket arrival points
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
- Indonesia4 days ago
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
- Bangkok2 days ago
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
- Expats4 hours ago
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules