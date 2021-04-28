image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

MRT train station employee diagnosed with Covid-19

Neill Fronde

Published 

23 seconds ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Covid-19 strikes an MRT Purple Line station worker at Sai Ma.

Despite strict adherence to Covid-19 safety measures, a staff member of the Metropolitan Rapid Transit Authority in Bangkok has tested positive for the virus. The MRT made an announcement today about the employee, whose gender was not revealed. They confirmed that the Covid-19 infected staff member worked on the MRT Chalong Ratchadham line – the purple line – at the Sai Ma station, located in the north of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area in Nontha Buri Province.

The MRT, which runs Bangkok’s underground train system while the BTS runs the above-ground sky trains across the city, saw ridership of about 470,000 people per day before Covid-19 in 2019, the last dates with data available. The Purple MRT line had an average of 70,000 riders per day.

The third wave of Covid-19 has been running rampant throughout Thailand with daily infection rates skyrocketing and many outbreaks linked to Bangkok’s entertainment venues. Restrictions and safety precautions have been tightening, with threats of a looming lockdown, so essential workers and systems like public transit are on high safety alert. With so many people passing through the system each day, the company has been very careful to follow all safety guidelines outlined by the Disease Control Department to keep the staff, stations, and trains safe and sterile during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite these measures, the MRT staffer, who wore a facemask at all times while at work, came down with a fever and went to a hospital on April 25 to get a Covid-19 test. The results came back yesterday as positive and the staff member was admitted to the hospital for further treatment. No word on their condition currently.

Any other MRT staff member that came into close contact with the employee who was infected have already been tested for Covid-19 and are quarantined for a 14-day isolated observation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Bangkok

BTS Skytrain to take Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to court over 30 billion baht debt

Thaiger

Published

20 hours ago

on

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By

Screenshot

With the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration unable to pay its 30 billion baht debt for the BTS Skytrain’s Green Line extension, the Bangkok Mass Transit System is preparing to take the issue to court.

The 30 billion baht owed to the Skytrain operator includes costs incurred while operating the Green Line as well as other related expenses dating back to 2018, according to BTS director Surapong Laoha-Unya.

“The debt includes over 10.9 billion baht in wages for operating the Green Line extension since 2018 and purchase of a train operating system worth over 20.7 billion baht.”

The March 31 deadline for the payment has passed and Surapong says the city’s mass transit officials are planning to file a case at the Central Administrative Court against the BMA.

“The company has been carrying this burden for 4 years while the BMA says it has no money to pay and is urging the government to take care of the debt.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Thailand

Covid-19 patients in Bangkok sent to other provinces due to overcrowded hospitals

Thaiger

Published

20 hours ago

on

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ อนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล (Public Health Minister)

To help ease overcrowding at hospitals in Bangkok, where more than 10,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since April 1, some coronavirus patients are now being sent to the neighbouring provinces Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, just south of the capital, for treatment.

Field hospitals are reopening in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the last wave of infections in December and January. In Samut Prakan, 2 dormitories and an auditorium at the local Dhonburi Rajabhat University campus have been converted into field hospitals with 920 available beds, according to health permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit.

So far, around 400 patients infected with Covid-19, who are either asymptomatic or just have mild symptoms, are being treated at the field hospitals at the university in Samut Prakan. Some of the patients were first been treated Bangkok, but were transferred to a field hospital once they were confirmed to be in a stable condition.

Hospitals have become overcrowded this month following the spike in Covid-19 cases, infecting more than 30,000 people since April 1. A spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says there are now 201 Covid-19 patients waiting for hospital beds.

In Bangkok, 37 Covid-19 patients are waiting for hospital beds, according to the city clerk. Some of those patients include those who cannot be admitted to a field hospital like elderly people and autistic children.

Earlier this month, a number of Bangkok hospitals turned away people seeking Covid tests due to a shortage of beds for those who test positive for the virus.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Check-in counters at Bangkok airport now used for Covid-19 vaccine screening

Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/Suvarnabhumi Airport

Following the drastic slowdown of air travel due to the pandemic, empty check-in counters at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport are now being used to service those registering for a Covid-19 vaccine including frontline workers, Airports of Thailand employees, and staff at the airport.

On the airport’s fourth floor for departures, 42 of the check-in desks are now run by local healthcare workers and are being used as screening points where people register for the vaccination and have their temperature and blood pressure checked. They are then given an appointment card.

An operations manager at the airport says that facilitating the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine will help build confidence among passengers. Thailand recently shortened the mandatory quarantine period for those entering Thailand from overseas to 7 days for vaccinated travellers and 10 days for travellers who are coming from countries that have not reported a mutated strain of the virus.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Thai government aims to administer 300,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine each day to fully vaccinate 50 million people in Thailand by the end of the year.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)25 seconds ago

MRT train station employee diagnosed with Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19)31 mins ago

Chon Buri province sees 108 new infections today
Thailand59 mins ago

Thai Airways employee union push against forming a new airline
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Initial investigation finds woman’s death not related to receiving 2nd Sinovac dose
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 2,012 new cases, 15 deaths
Expats2 hours ago

Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules
Thailand2 hours ago

Dozens of Burmese migrants arrested at Thai-Myanmar border for entering illegally
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

63 of 77 Thai provinces require public to wear face masks, curfews in 8 provinces
Law3 hours ago

Britney Spears asks to address court over controversial conservatorship case
Crime3 hours ago

Police crackdown on 3 drug networks in Northern Thailand, local politician on the run
Thailand4 hours ago

Company of Covid-infected workers who broke “work from home” rules refuses to pay salaries
Thailand5 hours ago

Athletes bearing Thailand’s Olympic flag reach half-way point but uncertainty hangs over Games
Opinion5 hours ago

PM takes over Thailand’s vaccine roll out. Public Health Minister found under bus – OPINION
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Petition calling for Anutin’s resignation exceeds signature target, new target set
Myanmar5 hours ago

Myanmar preparing to shut down import of Thai soft drinks via land transport
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending