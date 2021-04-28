Coronavirus (Covid-19)
MRT train station employee diagnosed with Covid-19
Despite strict adherence to Covid-19 safety measures, a staff member of the Metropolitan Rapid Transit Authority in Bangkok has tested positive for the virus. The MRT made an announcement today about the employee, whose gender was not revealed. They confirmed that the Covid-19 infected staff member worked on the MRT Chalong Ratchadham line – the purple line – at the Sai Ma station, located in the north of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area in Nontha Buri Province.
The MRT, which runs Bangkok’s underground train system while the BTS runs the above-ground sky trains across the city, saw ridership of about 470,000 people per day before Covid-19 in 2019, the last dates with data available. The Purple MRT line had an average of 70,000 riders per day.
The third wave of Covid-19 has been running rampant throughout Thailand with daily infection rates skyrocketing and many outbreaks linked to Bangkok’s entertainment venues. Restrictions and safety precautions have been tightening, with threats of a looming lockdown, so essential workers and systems like public transit are on high safety alert. With so many people passing through the system each day, the company has been very careful to follow all safety guidelines outlined by the Disease Control Department to keep the staff, stations, and trains safe and sterile during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite these measures, the MRT staffer, who wore a facemask at all times while at work, came down with a fever and went to a hospital on April 25 to get a Covid-19 test. The results came back yesterday as positive and the staff member was admitted to the hospital for further treatment. No word on their condition currently.
Any other MRT staff member that came into close contact with the employee who was infected have already been tested for Covid-19 and are quarantined for a 14-day isolated observation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
BTS Skytrain to take Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to court over 30 billion baht debt
With the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration unable to pay its 30 billion baht debt for the BTS Skytrain’s Green Line extension, the Bangkok Mass Transit System is preparing to take the issue to court.
The 30 billion baht owed to the Skytrain operator includes costs incurred while operating the Green Line as well as other related expenses dating back to 2018, according to BTS director Surapong Laoha-Unya.
“The debt includes over 10.9 billion baht in wages for operating the Green Line extension since 2018 and purchase of a train operating system worth over 20.7 billion baht.”
The March 31 deadline for the payment has passed and Surapong says the city’s mass transit officials are planning to file a case at the Central Administrative Court against the BMA.
“The company has been carrying this burden for 4 years while the BMA says it has no money to pay and is urging the government to take care of the debt.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Covid-19 patients in Bangkok sent to other provinces due to overcrowded hospitals
To help ease overcrowding at hospitals in Bangkok, where more than 10,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since April 1, some coronavirus patients are now being sent to the neighbouring provinces Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, just south of the capital, for treatment.
Field hospitals are reopening in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the last wave of infections in December and January. In Samut Prakan, 2 dormitories and an auditorium at the local Dhonburi Rajabhat University campus have been converted into field hospitals with 920 available beds, according to health permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit.
So far, around 400 patients infected with Covid-19, who are either asymptomatic or just have mild symptoms, are being treated at the field hospitals at the university in Samut Prakan. Some of the patients were first been treated Bangkok, but were transferred to a field hospital once they were confirmed to be in a stable condition.
Hospitals have become overcrowded this month following the spike in Covid-19 cases, infecting more than 30,000 people since April 1. A spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says there are now 201 Covid-19 patients waiting for hospital beds.
In Bangkok, 37 Covid-19 patients are waiting for hospital beds, according to the city clerk. Some of those patients include those who cannot be admitted to a field hospital like elderly people and autistic children.
Earlier this month, a number of Bangkok hospitals turned away people seeking Covid tests due to a shortage of beds for those who test positive for the virus.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Check-in counters at Bangkok airport now used for Covid-19 vaccine screening
Following the drastic slowdown of air travel due to the pandemic, empty check-in counters at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport are now being used to service those registering for a Covid-19 vaccine including frontline workers, Airports of Thailand employees, and staff at the airport.
On the airport’s fourth floor for departures, 42 of the check-in desks are now run by local healthcare workers and are being used as screening points where people register for the vaccination and have their temperature and blood pressure checked. They are then given an appointment card.
An operations manager at the airport says that facilitating the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine will help build confidence among passengers. Thailand recently shortened the mandatory quarantine period for those entering Thailand from overseas to 7 days for vaccinated travellers and 10 days for travellers who are coming from countries that have not reported a mutated strain of the virus.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Thai government aims to administer 300,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine each day to fully vaccinate 50 million people in Thailand by the end of the year.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
