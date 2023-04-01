Life on the road as a stand-up comedian ft. Rich Shultis | Thaiger Podcast EP.29

https://youtu.be/cPyLW6QLQyI

Rich Shultis

Starting stand-up at a relatively advanced age, Rich Shultis quickly became a regular at NYC comedy clubs due to his vast life experience, hard work, professionalism and most importantly, his outrageously funny material.

Rich now performs at clubs and venues throughout the United States as well as internationally, leaving the audience in stitches and wanting more.

Rich covers a broad and diverse spectrum of material with a unique perspective. Nothing is out of bounds.

Follow us on :













Delivering with a truly unique and diverse style, combined with truthfulness and art, leaving audiences not only laughing but shaking their heads “Yes”.

Rich works with several charitable organizations and is a certified fundraiser for The Memorial Sloan Kettering Pediatrics Cancer Center.