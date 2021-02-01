Legalisation of hemp cultivation is expected to boost stocks | The Thaiger

Thailand
Legalisation of hemp cultivation is expected to boost stocks
Thailand’s recent legalisation of hemp cultivation is expected to boost stock prices in related sectors. Market analysts at KTBST Securities Research say plantation and refinery businesses are likely to be the first to to receive licenses to grow hemp or produce extracts, and those businesses should expect an uptick in stock prices.
Market analysts add that businesses that plan to use hemp oil and extracts in products, like cosmetics, beverages and food supplements, are also expected to benefit.
“We see legalisation as a good sign for companies entering this business. We expect the government will allow companies to put hemp in more types of products.”
According to the market analysts, equities that will likely benefit are…
- Beverage stocks: Carabao Group, Osotspa, Sappe, Malee Group and Ichitan Group
- Dietary supplement stocks: RS, JKN Global Media, and MEGA Lifesciences
- Cosmetics stocks: Do Day Dream and Beauty Community
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Changes to Thai provincial Covid zones – what’s re-opening today?
There are quite a few changes coming into effect today around many of the Thai provinces. Some types of businesses will be re-opening and some restrictions are being lifted. The new measures go into effect TODAY. Here is a list from the National News Bureau of Thailand…
Maximum control (Dark Red):Samut Sakhon
The following locations will remain closed:
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and all entertainment venues
- Boxing training camps, indoor gyms and fitness centres
- Amulet shops- Spa, massage outlets and similar establishments
- Schools, educational institutions and tutorial schools
- Amusement parks, playgrounds
- Gaming arcades
- Internet cafes
- Exhibitions, meeting halls and other gathering venues
- Bus terminals
The following locations can continue operating under strict preventive measures:
- Flea markets (social distancing measures must be in place and customers limited)
- Restaurants can operate until 9pm but are not allowed to serve alcohol
- Malls and department stores can open until 9pm
- Child and elderly care centres can only open for permanent residents
- Hotels and temporary accommodations must use a tracking system to check on the number of people entering and exiting
High control (Light Red):Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and all entertainment venues remain closed for in-house service, but takeaways are allowed
- Restaurants can serve until 11pm but no alcoholic drinks are allowed (people can take alcoholic drinks home)
- Schools, educational institutes and tutorials can open provided classes are kept small
- Seminars, banquets or catered events can be held with no more than 100 participants. No alcohol or dancing is allowed at these events.
- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open, but no activities or promotions that bring many people together are allowed.
- Convention halls or exhibitions can open provided all preventive measures are followed
- Migrant workers must limit their movements, use the MorChana tracking app and seek permission from health officers for inter-provincial travel
- Massage shop and spa can open but customers limited
- Gyms, fitness centres, boxing camps can open and hold matches but without an audience
Medium control (Orange):Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Chai Nat, Trat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Prachinburi, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Samut Songkhram, Sa Kaew, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya and Ang Thong
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and entertainment venues can operate provided customer numbers are limited. Alcohol can be served until 11pm and live music allowed provided nobody dances
- Restaurants can open under social-distancing practices until 11pm
- Seminars, banquets and catered events can be held with no more than 300 participants
- No alcohol or dancing is allowed at these events.- School, education institute, or tutorial school can open but classes must be kept small
- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open as normal, provided no promotions bringing together people are held
- Conventions or exhibitions allowed provided all preventive measures are in place
- Gyms, fitness centres and boxing training camps can hold competitions with a limited audience
High surveillance (Yellow): Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Narathiwat, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phetchabun, Yala, Ranong, Songkhla, Sukhothai, Surat Thani and Uthai Thani
- Pubs, bars, karaoke and other entertainment venues can open and serve alcohol until midnight. Customers must be limited
- Restaurants can open under social-distancing practice until midnight
- Department stores, malls and supermarkets can open as per normal but no activities bringing people together allowed
- People travelling from high-risk areas will be screened
- Massage parlours, massage outlets and spas can open as per normal
- Gyms, fitness centres and boxing training camps can open and competitions can be held with a limited audience.
The rest of the provinces have been marked green, or under surveillance, can allow entertainment venues, including pubs, bars and karaoke, to open providing operators follow preventive measures.
These provinces are also required to screen people entering the province.
The CCSA’s Dr Taweesin said that though the virus situation in many provinces is improving, people still need to maintain good hygiene practices, at least until the virus becomes a regular disease that health authorities can handle.
The new measures go into effect TODAY.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
Most Thai residents and tourism operators want Thailand to reopen its borders to international tourists, as long as a 14 day quarantine remains in place, according to the Tourism Council of Thailand survey.
The TCT surveyed 785 operators in tourism-related business and 1,444 Thais from November 11 to December 10. 60% of surveyed locals and 50% of tourism operators agree with the idea to reopen the borders as long as a 14 day quarantine is still required. Most agree that the mandatory quarantine is still necessary.
The mandatory 14 day quarantine has been a major sticking point in the Tourist Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ attempts to encourage a reboot of Thailand’s shattered tourist industry. A Special Tourist Visa and extended standard tourist visa were established in the great hope that any of the world’s remaining tourists would flock back to Thailand. Since October, fewer than 400 passengers per month have been landing to take advantage of the visas.
Daily social media threads share the same overwhelming response from readers on English media channels – “we’re not coming back until Thailand lifts the quarantine requirement:.
But 60% of tourism operators say foreign visitors should enter on the Special Tourist Visa whilst having to undergo the 14 day quarantine in closed areas with the opportunity to do recreational activities. Currently the 14 day quarantines have allowed limited access to the outdoors, usually only on rooftop pool areas for less than an hour at a time.
Some 53% of operators say Thailand should welcome independent tourists from low risk countries while also requiring them to undergo a mandatory 10 to 14 day quarantine.
When it comes to lifting the quarantine for travellers from low risk countries, half of the tour operators and 39% of locals agree.
The survey also shows a drop in confidence among operators in tourism sectors, although the government announced additional holidays to stimulate travel and spending. This is in line with the reports of travel sentiment in the first quarter this year, showing 45% Thais consider the coronavirus outbreak as their greatest concern when making travel decisions, followed by 38% for financial status, 28% for time travel, and 13% for political unrest.
According to the survey, the closure rate of tourism businesses increased in the fourth quarter last year, while 2% of companies permanently closed. So far, 17% of them temporarily closed and 4% of them shifted to other businesses.
More information about paperwork and insurance for the STV and ASQs HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Lights, camera, Covid – Tourism Ministry wants film crews to come to Thailand now
Without much luck with their ‘cunning ideas’ to draw back a few of the remaining world’s travellers, Thailand’s tourism officials are turning to the film industry to attract some people and investment. The Tourism and Sports Ministry is aiming to generate around 3 billion baht from foreign film crews and is targeting film projects with an investment over 100 million baht.
Foreign tourism revenue drastically dropped 83% in 2020, diving from nearly 40 million tourists in 2019 to only 6.7 million tourists in 2020, the vast majority of those visiting in the first 3 months of the year.
Anant Wongbenjarat, the tourism department’s director-general, says that Thailand welcomed 176 international film productions to the country last year, generating 1.73 billion baht. But this impressive number is a sharp decrease compared to 2019 when 740 foreign film crews generated 4.86 billion baht for the local economy.
Let’s face it, with long stretches of empty beaches and quieter streets, especially in some of the tourist hot spots at the moment, there’s never been a better time for international film crews to shoot their films in the Land of Smiles.
Fast & Furious 9 was shooting in and around the Krabi province during 3 months in 2019. Read about that HERE.
Check out The Thaiger’s pick for the Top 10 foreign films made in Thailand HERE.
Last August, the CCSA granted “special entry” permission for film productions to shoot in Thailand and take advantage of the amazing scenery, generally “under control” Covid situation and the country’s highly skilled film production crews. 53 film production projects were based, and mostly shot, in Thailand between August and December last year, contributing 1.14 billion baht to the economy.
But, you guessed it, all crews and actors entering Thailand still had to undergo the mandatory 14 day quarantine.
“International productions can proceed and generate income for locals despite the tourism slowdown. In the first half of this year, there will be nine more productions expected to come in and help create at least 800 jobs for locals.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
UPDATE: Burmese Coup: Myanmar’s banks told to close “because of internet problems”
Phuket lifeguards warn beachgoers after 2 near-drownings in a day
UPDATE: Thailand Deputy PM responds to Myanmar army coup
Legalisation of hemp cultivation is expected to boost stocks
Singapore Airlines to offer flights to Phuket next month
Poll: 80% of Thais concerned about Covid-19 vaccine side effects
3 Bangkok venues shut for violating Covid-19 prevention measures
Thailand tourism officials aim for 5 million foreign arrivals this year
Visa extensions in Thailand for stranded tourists, February 2021 | VIDEO
Myanmar’s military takes control, politicians arrested
5 police officers injured in suspected insurgent bomb explosion
Thai court orders opposition leader to take down videos criticising Covid-19 vaccine plan
Changes to Thai provincial Covid zones – what’s re-opening today?
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi arrested and detained, NLD spokesman
Britain to apply for membership with Asia Pacific free trading bloc
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business1 day ago
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
- Bangkok1 day ago
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
- Economy3 days ago
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
- Koh Samui3 days ago
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
- Business3 days ago
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
- Phuket2 days ago
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday