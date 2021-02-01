Singapore Airlines to offer flights to Phuket next month | The Thaiger

Phuket
Singapore Airlines to offer flights to Phuket next month
Singapore Airlines plans to offer flights to Phuket starting on March 4. Singapore-Phuket flights operated on the B737-800 aircrafts which have 12 business class seats and 150 economy class seats.
The new route follows a merger with the airline’s subsidiarity Silk Air. The Silk Air routes will progressively be transferred and 9 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will be reassigned to Singapore Airlines.
SilkAir has been a regional wing of SIA for more than 30 years and has offered flights to 40 destinations in the Asia-Pacific region. The merger was confirmed back in 2018 and the integration into Singapore Airlines started on January 28. Full integration is scheduled to be completed within 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Singapore Airlines chief executive officer, Goh Choon Phong, says integrating with SilkAir supports the company’s growth.
“Integrating SilkAir with SIA also allows us to be flexible in aircraft deployment, and supports our fleet and network growth strategy.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
Thailand
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Which of the five coloured zones are you living in? A green zone? Red zone? Pale red zone? hat’s the difference and what’s open and what’s not? If you’re not in Samut Sakhon, the coastal province just south west of Bangkok, then some of the restrictions imposed by the CCSA have recently been lifted. Here’s a quick look at what’s open and what restrictions remain as of Friday, January 29. (Some local provincial exceptions will apply)
According to the list there’s a Red Zone for Samut Sakhon, called a Maximum Controlled and Restricted Area, and then the light Red Zone, called a Maximum Controlled Area. Previous Red Zones – Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi – have been downgraded to Orange Zones, aka. Controlled Area. Trat, previously a Red Zone, has disappeared off the map! (An omission – we understand Trat is now an Orange Zone).
In Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the latest outbreak around the seafood markets and coastal fishing ports, has the maximum current restrictions. Restaurants can currently stay open only until 9pm at the moment, markets and hotels are still allowed to open.
The ‘pale’ Red Zone includes Bangkok and now allows restaurants to stay open until 11pm but the serving of alcohol is still banned. Bars and karaoke bars are still required to remain closed. As is the ‘bull and cock-fighting rings’. Shopping Centres are being asked not to conduct promotional activities that would draw large crowds but are otherwise still open. The city’s schools are all open although some private institutions have decided to remain closed – check with your school to confirm. Gyms and boxing gyms are allowed to re-open.
The Orange Zone includes Pattaya which now permits restaurants and bars to re-open until 11pm, including the serving of alcohol, but no dancing (damn!). Shopping Centres can open as per usual and residents in the Orange Zones are now allowed to travel across provincial borders again unhindered. All this will allow some of Pattaya’s entertainment establishments a sigh of relief as they were relying heavily on some weekend traffic from Bangkok to keep the wheels turning until the tourists are allowed back into the country.
The other 3 popular tourist zones of Chiang Mai, Krabi and Phuket have been in the Green Zone throughout the current month of restrictions and can operate much as they were before December last year. But domestic airlines have slashed their flights to these areas and the few flights remaining are asking higher fares than the pre-second wave prices.
Some of the provinces will still require you to carry the Mor Chana app on your phone and other provinces, eg. Phuket, have their bespoke websites to register where you are staying. If you don’t have a mobile phone the local officials usually just check you ID and ask a few questions about where you’ve been and get contact details if they need to get hold of you.
Of course, despite the latest list of eased restrictions and changes in the colour zoning, there will be some local variances and enforcement. Local provincial governments have been given the power to add additional restrictions in some cases.
GRAPHICS: Thai PBS World
Phuket
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
A woman’s body was discovered wrapped in blankets on the roadside between Patong and Karon yesterday morning.
Police and the local Kusoldharm Foundation headed to the location near the Phuket Provincial office of the Agricultural Land offices on Patak Road, Karon, in response to a report of what appeared to be a dead body on the side of the road.
The emergency responders discovered the body of a women wrapped up in a house blanket with a pink T-shirt. She had long hair and was about 160 centimetres tall.
Police say they believe the crime had been committed in the past 24 hours due to the state of the body. The women’s head had several injuries leading police to believe that she had been beaten to death.
She was wearing a bracelet on her arms and rings on her left hand.
On the woman’s left wrist were two silver bracelets, and two silver rings were on the index finger of her left hand.
The body was taken to Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town for a full autopsy.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Transport
Taxis and tuk tuks ask Thai government for help
Unions of Thai Taxi workers and Thai automobile drivers have handed over an official request to a government labour committee to file a request to the government seeking financial support.
Thai Taxi workers passed over their requests to Suthep Yoo-on, the chairman of the Labour Committee officially seeking industry support.
Just about all sectors of the country’s transport infrastructure have suffered a fallout from the lockdowns and border closures. Certainly they’ve missed the cream that came from the 40 or so million tourists that arrived back in 2019 (seems a distant memory now).
All sectors of the country’s transport infrastructure have suffered… from the trains, buses, aviation…. to the local taxis, motorcycle taxis and tuk tuks. Even the canal boats around Bangkok’s khlongs, the BTS and MRT, have seen drops in patronage due to the lack of customers and people simply wanting to stay away from crowds of people as the government keeps promoting social distancing as part of its public health offensive against the coronavirus.
Of course these workers are not alone in seeing a big drop off in business but they maintain they are a vital part of the network that connects people and businesses.
The Taxi workers, battling to pay their local instalments for their vehicles asked the committee to discuss debt moratoriums to ease the burden whilst Thailand waits for the tourism sector to reboot, or at least until the situation improves.
Automobile workers were also asking for 3,500 baht support for at least 5 months.
According to the labour committee, they’ve already sent the requests to the CCSA and parliamentary committees. But the government is yet to respond or define any concrete measures. The drivers are part of a longer queue of transportation industry sectors seeking relief from the government whilst the country battles along without tourists. Thailand’s aviation sector has been critically hit by the second wave of Covid 19 and the restrictions imposed since it kicked off in Samut Sakhon on December 20 and since spread to almost all corners of the country.
Around Bangkok drivers have been reporting a big drop in passenger traffic and many of the city’s bottlenecks are visibly quieter than in the pre-Covid era. Around the main tourist traps the drop off in passengers has been up to 90%, according to some of the drivers.
The Labour Committee is currently following up on the requests and hopeful that the government will soon have a contingency plan for every worker in the transport sector.
