Singapore Airlines to offer flights to Phuket next month | The Thaiger

Phuket

Singapore Airlines to offer flights to Phuket next month

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

18 mins ago

 on 

Stock photo by Martin Widenka for Unsplash
Singapore Airlines plans to offer flights to Phuket starting on March 4. Singapore-Phuket flights operated on the B737-800 aircrafts which have 12 business class seats and 150 economy class seats.

The new route follows a merger with the airline’s subsidiarity Silk Air. The Silk Air routes will progressively be transferred and 9 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will be reassigned to Singapore Airlines.

SilkAir has been a regional wing of SIA for more than 30 years and has offered flights to 40 destinations in the Asia-Pacific region. The merger was confirmed back in 2018 and the integration into Singapore Airlines started on January 28. Full integration is scheduled to be completed within 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Singapore Airlines chief executive officer, Goh Choon Phong, says integrating with SilkAir supports the company’s growth.

“Integrating SilkAir with SIA also allows us to be flexible in aircraft deployment, and supports our fleet and network growth strategy.”

SOURCE: Phuket News

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

