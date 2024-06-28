Latest Laotian lottery results announced
The latest Laotian lottery results revealed the winning numbers for today’s draw. The Laotian lottery draws every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, continuing its tradition of frequent and accessible prize opportunities for participants.
Today’s Laotian lottery results showed the winning four-digit number, three-digit number, and two-digit number. The draw follows a history of results that participants can reference to track patterns or simply verify past entries.
Recent draws have consistently provided winning numbers, engaging a large community of hopeful participants, reported Sanook.
June results
|June 26
|1619
|619
|19
|June 24
|4248
|248
|48
|June 21
|9106
|106
|06
|June 19
|5459
|459
|59
|June 17
|1209
|209
|09
|June 14
|5059
|059
|59
|June 12
|4883
|883
|83
|June 10
|7206
|206
|06
|June 7
|1732
|732
|32
|June 5
|1493
|493
|93
|June 3
|1399
|399
|99
May results
|May 31
|3303
|303
|03
|May 29
|5419
|419
|19
|May 27
|9853
|853
|53
|May 24
|9057
|057
|57
|May 22
|3710
|710
|10
|May 20
|0147
|147
|47
|May 17
|8717
|717
|17
|May 15
|9902
|902
|02
|May 13
|3598
|598
|98
