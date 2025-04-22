Earthquake damages Chiang Mai temples, restoration underway

Three of Chiang Mai’s most iconic temples, Wat Chedi Liam, Wat Chedi Luang, and Wat Umong, have suffered damage following the powerful earthquake that struck neighbouring Myanmar on March 28.

While none of the structures face immediate risk of collapse, government officials are moving quickly to stabilise and restore these sacred landmarks, which are central to the city’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

The earthquake’s shockwaves reached northern Thailand, causing subtle yet significant damage to centuries-old temples. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Culture confirmed that three major heritage sites were affected. Restoration work has already begun to preserve the integrity of these historic structures and ensure the safety of visitors.

Wat Chedi Liam, a striking 13th-century pagoda located in Saraphi district, experienced several surface cracks on its main chedi, while the stucco, already worn by time, peeled off the exterior. A smaller chedi located to the northwest collapsed completely.

The temple, built in the prasat style, is one of the oldest monuments in Wiang Kum Kam, an ancient city just outside Chiang Mai. Conservation authorities are focused on reinforcing the damaged sections and reapplying stucco using traditional methods.

Meanwhile, Wat Chedi Luang in the heart of Chiang Mai’s old city also sustained damage. The main viharn building developed hairline cracks along its plaster walls, and a smaller chedi on the northern side showed similar fissures.

Some brass decorations were dislodged. Restoration efforts will involve re-plastering with lime mixtures and colour-matching to preserve the temple’s authenticity.

The most concerning damage occurred at Wat Umong, the 700-year-old forest monastery famous for its meditation tunnels. The earthquake caused cracks in the walls of these underground tunnels, which are central to the temple’s allure.

The Fine Arts Department has initiated plans to excavate soil and reinforce the tunnel system using lightweight materials to prevent further damage. Special care will be taken to safeguard delicate murals inside the tunnels.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol has called the damage significant but emphasised that it is mostly cosmetic. She directed the Fine Arts Department to accelerate restoration using scholarly methods.

“These historic sites are not only national treasures but key attractions that connect both locals and visitors to the enduring legacy of Lanna culture.”

The restoration of Wat Umong will take priority, and temporary supports are being installed to prevent further degradation while conservation specialists begin the detailed repair work.

While restoration continues, most of Chiang Mai’s historical sites remain open to visitors, with authorities working to ensure public access while preserving the city’s treasured temples, reported Thai PBS World.