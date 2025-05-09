Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Udon Thani, leaving homes damaged

Yesterday, May 8, a severe hailstorm accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain struck Udon Thani, causing significant damage to numerous houses. The storm, occurring at 1.30pm, uprooted trees and toppled high-voltage power poles, obstructing roads and disrupting power supply in multiple areas.

In Baan Jeet, Moo 4, Baan Jeet subdistrict, Gu Kaew district, the storm tore off roofs from several homes, leaving a trail of destruction. Residents reported hailstones the size of gooseberries.

A local who captured the event on video expressed astonishment, saying, “Oh my, hail is falling here! It’s dangerous, protect your vehicles!”

Similarly, in Baan Sok Moo, Moo 9, Nong Han subdistrict, Nong Han district, the storm caused significant damage to rooftops. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

In Nam Som district, the storm and hail caused a citywide blackout. A radio tower near Koke Temple collapsed, damaging power lines, while a high-voltage pole fell in the Santi Suk area. Additionally, power lines were severed near Pha Dam Temple, and several trees were uprooted. However, there were no reports of injuries or further damage to homes, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a powerful hailstorm swept through That Phanom district on May 7, bringing strong winds that caused major destruction. The storm, which began around 1.20pm, hit Ban Bung Hee in Phra Klang Thung subdistrict especially hard, toppling 26 high-voltage power poles across a 900-metre stretch of the Nakhon Phanom-That Phanom road. This led to widespread power outages and blocked two lanes of the four-lane roadway.

The blackout affected numerous areas and severely disrupted traffic, forcing drivers to take detours to reach That Phanom district. Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) teams are actively working to restore power and clear the debris.

The weather was hot and muggy before the storm rolled in, with powerful gusts followed by hail. The storm, which lasted around 20 minutes, caused considerable damage to infrastructure.