Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 13:23, 30 December 2024| Updated: 13:23, 30 December 2024
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A giant king cobra was unexpectedly caught in a fish trap in Songkhla province, sparking a mix of excitement and tension. Residents eagerly gathered, hoping to use the incident as inspiration for the upcoming lottery draw.

The event began when 28 year old Phadungsak, from Na Thawi, Songkhla, visited his rubber plantation to check on fish traps he had set. To his surprise, he found a massive king cobra ensnared within one of the traps.

Immediately recognising the danger, Phadungsak contacted Kraiwitch Onmanil and Kantkanit Buathongchan, members of the local snake-handling team, for assistance. They, along with the rescue teams from Sathon and Khlong Sai subdistricts, promptly arrived at the scene equipped with tools to safely handle the situation.

Upon arrival, snake handler Tawisak bravely approached the trap where the cobra was caught. As he attempted to pull the snake by its tail to free it, the agitated cobra lunged at him aggressively.

Demonstrating remarkable skill and composure, Tawisak managed to manoeuvre around a tree, eventually securing the snake despite its fierce resistance.

“The giant king cobra measured an impressive 4 metres in length”, Tawisak reported. After ensuring it was safely contained in a sack, it was decided that the cobra would be released back into a remote area of the forest, far from human habitation, to ensure both its safety and that of the locals, reported KhaoSod.

The unusual incident quickly drew the attention of local villagers, who began to speculate about the potential lottery numbers connected to the event. Focused on the house number of the resident who reported the cobra, the numbers 311, 31, and 11 became the talk of the town as potential lucky picks for the government lottery scheduled for January 2.

Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals | News by Thaiger

In related news, a massive python was discovered after devouring two adorable kittens in a grocery store near the mountains in Phatthalung. It was too full to move, prompting rescue officials to capture and release it back into nature.

