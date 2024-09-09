Koh Kong residents face prolonged flooding until Loy Krathong

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents of Koh Kong, Sukhothai, have been struggling with persistent floods since August, with concerns that the situation might extend until the Loy Krathong festival in November. Locals reveal that annual flooding is a recurring issue they have faced for as long as they can remember.

Today, September 9, a report highlighted that the water levels in the Yom River, in the northern part of Sukhothai province, have been decreasing. This decrease has consequently led to a reduction in the river’s water levels throughout the province. The Yom River’s narrow, bottleneck shape and lack of water storage facilities mean water has to be quickly released downstream.

At the Ban Yang Sai sluice gate in Yang Sai subdistrict, Mueang district, Sukhothai, continuous water discharge from the Yom River is ongoing. The Meteorological Department of Thailand issued warnings about Typhoon Yagi, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and trigger flash floods in the northern region. This has prompted officials to expedite water discharge from the Yom River in anticipation of additional northern water inflows.

Recently, officials reported that the Ban Yang Sai sluice gate has been opened with seven gates raised to seven metres high, allowing water to flow into Kong Krailat district and Bang Rakam district, located downstream of Sukhothai.

This has led to an accumulation of water in the Yom River with a front water level of 46.99 metres, a rear water level of 46.99 metres, a water depth of 5.49 metres, and a capacity of 4.55 million cubic metres, representing 78.43% of its storage capacity.

The overflow has significantly impacted the residents living along the Yom River in Pak Phra subdistrict, Mueang Sukhothai district, and Kong Krailat district, particularly affecting three villages in the middle of the Yom River in Kong subdistrict, forcing residents to rely on boats for transportation.

A 60 year old resident of Koh Kong, Wongduan shared that the flooding began in early August and is expected to last until the Loy Krathong festival, approximately a four-month period. Residents have had to use boats to enter and exit their homes, making daily life and work challenging.

Wongduan noted that in normal conditions without flooding, crossing the Koh Kong bridge on foot is possible, but annual floods have been a consistent occurrence since she can remember, reported KhaoSod.