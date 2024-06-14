Knife attack on Myanmar nationals leads to crash in Phuket

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Two Myanmar nationals were attacked and chased by an unknown assailant wielding a knife, leading to a crash with a food delivery driver in Srisoonthorn, Phuket, late yesterday. The incident occurred at the three-way intersection outside Phuket Provincial Prison in Moo 4 at approximately 9.15pm.

Thalang Police and rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality responded to the scene, finding two motorbikes on the road.

Jirasak Jitphatphirom, a 41 year old Lineman food delivery driver, was near the intersection. About 20 metres away, two Myanmar men were discovered, one of whom, 23 year old Chui Tha Ko, had sustained severe slashes to his front, back, and right arm. The other individual, whose name has not been confirmed, had an injured right index finger.

Both men received immediate first aid before being transported to Thalang Hospital for further treatment.

Jirasak recounted the events to the police, explaining that he had checked the intersection for oncoming traffic before making a right turn. At that moment, the two Myanmar men, fleeing from their assailant, sped around the corner and collided with him.

Police are scrutinising CCTV footage from the vicinity to aid in their investigation and to identify the attacker, reported Phuket News.

