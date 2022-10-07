King, Queen and PM Prayut to visit mass shooting victims in northeast Thailand

Today, H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn, H.M. Queen Suthida and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will travel to Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeast Thailand, to visit injured victims in hospital and to offer support to the families of those who lost their lives in yesterday’s tragic daycare centre massacre.

The gunman killed 37 people in total, most of them young children under 5 years old. Around 12 more people are injured.

The royals are scheduled to arrive at Uthai Sawan Young Children’s Development Centre at around midday. PM Prayut will follow, flying from Bangkok to Udon Thani province at 1pm and travelling the remaining 84 kilometres by car.

PM Prayut said he will visit the injured victims in Nong Bua Lamphu Hospital and also offer support to victims’ families in Uthai Sawan subdistrict.

Afterwards, PM Prayut will chair a meeting with the Nong Bua Lamphu Provincial Administrative Organisation and other relevant agencies regarding what steps to take next.

Officials and organisations worldwide have expressed their condolences to the victims of yesterday’s devastating attack.

The tragedy is one of the deadliest mass shootings to ever occur in Thai history.