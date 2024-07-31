Khon Kaen residents find bag of 134,000 meth pills by roadside

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents in Khon Kaen stumbled upon a black bag containing 134,000 methamphetamine pills (meth) discarded by a roadside. Police are investigating fingerprints left behind to track down the drug trafficking network involved.

Police Colonel Pichai Nakhundi, head of the Manchakhiri Police Station, explained that the drugs were found on the route between Ban Burana and Ban Nong Hai in Phon Phek subdistrict, Manchakhiri district, Khon Kaen province. Local officials alerted the police after noticing a black bag filled with yellow-wrapped packages left by the side of the road in Ban Burana.

Responding to the tip-off, officers inspected the site and found 22 tightly wrapped packages and some loose pills inside the black bag. Upon opening the packages, they discovered that each bundle contained 6,000 meth pills. The police then contacted the forensic centre to examine the packages for latent fingerprints to identify those involved and proceed with legal action.

Initial assumptions suggest that the confiscated meth pills belong to a drug trafficking group intending to place the drugs for their network to pick up and distribute. However, the placement of the bag on a high roadside shoulder caused it to slide down and become visible.

It was only discovered when residents went out to work in the fields and noticed the bag by the roadside. They promptly informed the village headman and local officials, who then contacted the police to inspect and seize the drugs.

“The initial assumption is that the meth pills were left there by a drug trafficking group for their network to collect. However, due to the location, it slid down and was found by locals.”

Police are now focusing on finding the fingerprints on the packages to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for the drug trafficking operation. This discovery highlights the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region and the crucial role that residents play in aiding law enforcement.

As the investigation proceeds, police are urging anyone with information about the incident or the individuals involved to come forward and assist in the efforts to dismantle the drug trafficking network, reported KhaoSod.