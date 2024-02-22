Khon Kaen police bust major motorcycle theft ring

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Law enforcement in Khon Kaen province, Thailand, successfully dismantled a motorcycle theft ring operated by a husband and wife team. The pair, along with their accomplices, have been stealing motorcycles and smuggling them across the Mekong River for sale in neighbouring countries, causing severe distress to locals who have lost more than 30 vehicles.

Police Major General Montree Teskan, the commander of the police division, instructed Police Colonel Suriyasak Jirawat, the head of the third sub-division, along with his deputies and officers from the Khon Kaen City Police Station and Ban Haet Police Station, to carry out the arrest warrants issued by the Khon Kaen Provincial Court on February 6. The individuals apprehended were 25 year old Suphawadee and 44 year old Chokchai, along with three other associates.

During the investigation, which began late last year, the police had been alerted to a series of motorcycle thefts, with over 10 reported stolen, causing significant problems for the community. The culprits were a couple who, along with their gang, targeted motorcycles parked in apartment complexes, dormitories, and residential areas that lacked CCTV surveillance or were hidden from public view.

After receiving a tip-off about a suspicious pickup truck loaded with four motorcycles parked by the Mekong River in Nong Khai province, the police conducted a thorough investigation. They discovered a woman and three men with the vehicle, who claimed the motorcycles belonged to their relatives.

The police were sceptical and decided to inspect the motorcycles further. During the check, the suspects seized the opportunity to escape in the pickup truck, but the motorcycles were later confirmed to have been stolen from the Khon Kaen City area, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation led to the identification of Suphawadee as the owner of the pickup truck, which resulted in her arrest along with the entire group. Upon interrogation, Suphawadee confessed to the crimes, revealing that they were working under the orders of a financier from Laos.

Mekong dropoffs

Follow us on :













The arrangement was to steal motorcycles in Thailand and transport them to predetermined dropoff points along the Mekong River, where they would then be smuggled across to the neighbouring country. The gang received 5,000 baht (US$139) per motorcycle for their illicit services.

The suspects have been turned over to the Khon Kaen City Police Station for further legal proceedings. They face charges of theft during the night using a vehicle to facilitate the crime or transport the stolen property or to escape arrest, and receiving stolen goods.