Desperate father pleads for Thai worker’s release from Hamas

A Thai father is urging the government to intervene in the release of his son, who has been detained by Hamas militants in Israel for an excruciating five months.

Wilas Tanna hailing from tambon Ban Khu in Na Pho district, voiced his anguish yesterday, February 21, expressing grave concerns for the safety of his 36 year old son Pongsak following his capture during the Hamas onslaught on Israel last October.

“It has been almost five months, and my son has not been released. I only have news from the government that my son is among the eight Thais still being held captive by Hamas, and that they are all safe. I pray for his safety every night and for his return as soon as possible.”

Hamas’s assault on Israel resulted in the abduction of around 240 hostages from nearly two dozen nationalities, including 31 Thais. While 23 Thais were subsequently freed during hostage-prisoner exchanges with Israel, approximately 110 hostages, some feared dead, remain in captivity.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, before the Hamas attack, nearly 29,900 Thai labourers were employed in Israel. Since October, 9,697 workers have been repatriated to Thailand, with 39 Thais tragically losing their lives in the attacks.

Wilas expressed bewilderment at the prolonged captivity of the remaining eight Thai hostages and pleaded with the government to expedite negotiations for their safe return, reported Bangkok Post.

Santi Boonprom, who endured captivity under Hamas before his release in late November, disclosed that he and Pongsak were held in different locations. Despite his efforts to gather information, the situation remains opaque. The Ministry of Labour has disbursed compensation to 1,210 returning Thai workers, amounting to 60.5 million baht. The remaining compensations are slated for distribution this month.

