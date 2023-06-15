Elderly Thai man tragically killed in Buriram accident

PHOTO: Sanook

A 64 year old Thai man was tragically killed in a car and motorbike collision in Buriram. The victim had just visited a food stall where he joked with the vendor about wanting to marry her. Within a minute of leaving, the horrific accident occurred.

At around 1pm yesterday, Pol. Lt. Col. Prachak Khamnark, Deputy Inspector (Investigation) of Buriram’s Mueang Police Station, was notified of a fatal accident involving a car and a motorbike. Rescue teams from Ban Yang Sub-district Administration Organization and Sawang Charoen Tham Nirmit Buriram were dispatched to the scene. The crash occurred on the four-lane Buriram-Stuek road near Ban Non Somboon in Ban Yang Sub-district.

Upon arrival, authorities found a black Honda motorbike, with the registration number 960 Roi Et, severely damaged. A bloodied knife-sharpening tool lay nearby. Not far away, the body of 64 year old Hea was discovered with several broken bones and multiple injuries. A silver-bronze Chevrolet with the registration 691 Bangkok was parked nearby, also heavily damaged on its front left side.

Narin, the 61 year old driver, stated she was returning home to Stuek from Buriram city centre when the accident occurred. She claimed she did not see the Thai man, only hearing the crash. She was distraught to find Hea had already passed away.

Tim, a 46 year old food vendor said she knew Hea well as he was a regular customer, providing knife-sharpening services. Earlier that day, the Thai man Hea had sharpened a knife and was paid 60 baht. He had jokingly asked Tim…

“Madam, I like you. I want to ask for your hand in marriage.”

Thinking he was teasing, she replied…

“Wouldn’t it be better for you to pass away naturally?” Hea simply smiled before getting on his motorbike.

Less than a minute after Hea left, Tim heard the crash and turned to witness the tragic death scene. She confirmed that their conversation was light-hearted and not meant to be taken seriously. The investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.