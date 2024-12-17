Jurassic theme park to roar into Asiatique in Bangkok

Bangkok’s iconic Asiatique night market is undergoing a jaw-dropping transformation. A massive 6,000-square-metre section of the bustling riverside hotspot will soon transport visitors back 145 million years to the Jurassic era, complete with roaring dinosaurs and thrilling attractions.

Wallapa Traisorat, CEO of Asset World Corporation (AWC), revealed that The Jurassic World: The Experience will open by the second quarter of next year.

“This will be the world’s largest Jurassic theme park.”

Wallapa noted that AWC is collaborating with Neon and Universal Live Events & Location-Based Entertainment on the project.

With an eye-popping budget of 1.4 billion baht for the first phase, the park will feature a giant dinosaur egg as its landmark, alongside themed zones packed with restaurants, shops, and exciting rides, said Wallapa.

“Our goal is to recreate how dinosaurs lived.”

The development doesn’t stop there: AWC plans to launch three additional phases, further cementing Thailand as a sustainable tourist destination. The entrance fee is expected to remain affordable, with Wallapa estimating it “should not exceed a few hundred baht.”

Tourists have already begun flocking back to Asiatique, with weekday visitor numbers hitting 30,000 and soaring to 50,000 on weekends—about 80 to 85% of pre-Covid levels, reported The Nation.

Gerald Rens, Universal Live Events Deputy Director, said the project brings together a global team of architects and engineers.

“We’re working hard to deliver a truly immersive experience to both Thais and foreign visitors.”

