Journalist detained during last night’s rally at Pathunwan intersection in Bangkok

Thai media are being targeted as part of the crackdown on the current round of protests. A Prachatai’s reporter was detained after casually asking attending police where he could stand to cover last night’s rally. The Thai Journalist Association posted a Tweet at 11pm saying that 6 journalist organisations “had been notified about the arrest and had been working with related parties”.
Foreign media, including the BBC’s Jonathon Head, were also covering the unfolding series of events last night.
The Prachatai’s reporter, Kitti Pantapak, was arrested in front of the MBK Mega Mall, adjacent to the Pathumwan intersection where some 10-15,000 protesters had gathered, whilst he was in the middle of a Facebook Live post covering the protest and the arrival of the riot police to break up the rally. Kitti was wearing a Thai media armband issued by the Thai Journalist Association, as notification to authorities that he is accredited media covering the event.
Kitti was later released this morning at 2am, according to Prachatai, after paying a 300 baht fine, apparently for “defying an order of the authorities”.
The live stream shows that Kitti Pantapak was talking to police and asking an officer where he could stand to cover the news. Police then approached him and stopped the live stream, took his phone and camera and detained him.
The current State of Emergency in Bangkok prohibits “publishing or broadcasting information which could threaten the stability of the country”.
More information about last night’s police intervention HERE.
PHOTO: Prachatai’s reporter, Kitti Pantapak – Facebook
OPINION by "Issan John" According to some, Thailand’s a leading success story, with minimal deaths…
With Thailand battling to come up with a safe and sustainable manner of re-opening its…
"We were really hoping to crater the cases in preparation for a bad winter. We've done…
The latest round of protests took a violent turn last night when more than 400…
In the latest cat and mouse game between police and protesters, the students waited for…
Thailand news on The Thaiger. Posted daily around 5pm, Thai Time. Hosted by Tim Newton.…