Woman attacks husband’s mistress in Phatthalung after affair revealed

A woman, driven by rage and betrayal, attacked her husband’s mistress with a knife and fired a gun in a fit of anger after discovering the affair through surveillance footage. The incident occurred yesterday in Phatthalung province.

Emergency responders rushed to transport a 52 year old woman to the hospital after a good Samaritan reported her injuries from a knife attack. The attack resulted in three wounds on her left thigh and back. The distressing event took place in Lam Pam, Mueang district, Phatthalung province.

Upon arrival, rescuers found Or lying on the roadside with a man signalling for the ambulance. Despite efforts to question those at the scene, no one dared to speak up. The responders administered first aid and swiftly transported Or to Phatthalung Hospital, informing the police of the situation.

Jaravee Kuesang, a volunteer rescuer, mentioned that while attempting to inquire about the incident, the man present refused to give any details. Or, the injured woman, only revealed that the assailant was a woman but refrained from providing further information, suggesting she was hiding something.

Neighbours near the incident site reported hearing loud arguments followed by multiple gunshots on the night in question. They observed the arrival of the rescue team but chose not to intervene, considering it a domestic issue. It was noted that the husband frequently brought his mistress home, a fact his wife had discovered on several occasions, leading neighbours to avoid involvement.

Later, reporters contacted 55 year old Nut, who confessed to attacking Or out of deep resentment. Nut recounted, “I had caught my husband, a recently retired former police officer, several times bringing his mistress home. Despite his promises to stop, he continued. I installed surveillance cameras at home, but the woman kept sneaking in. While working out of town, I adjusted the camera angles and saw her entering the house on my phone. I drove back home and found her using my belongings. Enraged, I confronted her. She ran to the kitchen to grab a knife and tried to stab me first. I defended myself with a pot and then grabbed a knife, stabbing her repeatedly in anger. I also fired my gun into the air to vent my frustration. No one can understand this feeling unless they’ve experienced it. Seeing her in my home, I couldn’t tolerate it.”

Nut expressed her deep-seated anger and the impossibility of enduring such betrayal without reacting, reported KhaoSod.

Initial legal proceedings are on hold as investigators await Or’s recovery before pressing any charges.