Jealous man’s violent outburst leaves wife fighting for life
In an incident of domestic violence, a jealous Thai man viciously attacked his wife with a spade, leaving her critically injured. The brutal assault occurred late at night on Wednesday, June 19, at a labour camp in Baan Thung Srakeaw, Khao Mai Kaew Subdistrict, Chon Buri province.
Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene after receiving an urgent call about the assault. They found the victim, A (name withheld), lying unconscious with a severe head injury. She was immediately given first aid and transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.
The assailant, identified as 64 year old Thongchai (surname withheld), was discovered in an intoxicated state at the scene. He was promptly apprehended by the police.
Eyewitnesses reported that Thongchai and A had been drinking with friends and relatives at the labour camp after work. The evening took a dark turn when Thongchai, consumed by jealousy, began arguing with his wife. The argument quickly escalated, culminating in Thongchai grabbing a spade and striking A on the head multiple times with its handle.