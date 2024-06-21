Jealous man’s violent outburst leaves wife fighting for life

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

In an incident of domestic violence, a jealous Thai man viciously attacked his wife with a spade, leaving her critically injured. The brutal assault occurred late at night on Wednesday, June 19, at a labour camp in Baan Thung Srakeaw, Khao Mai Kaew Subdistrict, Chon Buri province.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to the scene after receiving an urgent call about the assault. They found the victim, A (name withheld), lying unconscious with a severe head injury. She was immediately given first aid and transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

The assailant, identified as 64 year old Thongchai (surname withheld), was discovered in an intoxicated state at the scene. He was promptly apprehended by the police.

Eyewitnesses reported that Thongchai and A had been drinking with friends and relatives at the labour camp after work. The evening took a dark turn when Thongchai, consumed by jealousy, began arguing with his wife. The argument quickly escalated, culminating in Thongchai grabbing a spade and striking A on the head multiple times with its handle.

Details surrounding Thongchai’s sudden fit of jealousy remain unclear, and police have launched an investigation to uncover the motive behind the attack. Neighbours and friends are left in shock, struggling to comprehend the violent outburst that has left a community in fear and a woman fighting for her life. The police are urging anyone with further information to come forward as they continue to investigate the incident, reported Pattaya News. In related news, a young Thai man intervened to protect his mother from his abusive stepfather, resulting in the stepfather’s death. The incident occurred in the early hours yesterday, June 20, at a townhouse in the Nong Chok district of Bangkok. In other news, a Thai man set fire to his disabled wife outside her home in the central province of Nakhon Pathom on June 12. He fled the scene before turning himself in to police later that night.