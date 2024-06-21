Slithery surprise: Python disrupts Chon Buri football match

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A football player had an unexpected encounter with a large python at a stadium in Chon Buri, prompting a rescue team to capture the snake and its numerous eggs, which posed a threat to children playing in the area.

The report was received from Sittichai Samrit, head of the Naprao community in Si Racha district, Chon Buri. A sizeable python and its eggs were found at the entrance of a football field in Surasak sub-district.

Officials from Chao Phraya Surasak municipality’s disaster prevention and mitigation department, alongside rescue personnel, were called to handle the situation.

At the scene, Sittichai was waiting for the officials in a grassy area in front of the football field. He pointed to a pile of dry leaves and branches, where the python and its eggs were discovered. The snake was found curled up under the branches, creating a small nest-like area near its eggs.

Using specialised snake-catching equipment, the team managed to secure the snake, which measured 4.12 metres in length. They then counted 21 eggs in total. The python and its eggs were subsequently placed in a sack and safely relocated to a secure natural habitat.

A football player present during the incident, 30 year old Kanthanat Em-im, shared that he and his friends had been playing football on the field the day before. One friend, who had gone to relieve himself near the spot, ran back to report sighting the large python.

They checked the area and found the eggs but not the mother snake. They decided to wait until the mother snake reappeared to catch it all at once.

Upon returning today, they found the mother snake guarding the eggs and promptly notified authorities. The 4-metre python was perceived as a potential danger to children playing football in the area. Hence, the officials were requested to capture and relocate the snake to a safe location, reported KhaoSod.