Jealous husband kills wife and himself in ‘cursed’ house

A tragic incident occurred involving a jealous husband who allegedly murdered his wife, a postpartum massage therapist, before subsequently taking his own life. Neighbours believe the house, which has seen nine deaths in a decade, is cursed.

At 12.30pm yesterday, August 9, the Deputy Inspector of Khan Na Yao Police Station, Teerapong Chuayprasom, received a murder report at a house in Soi Ram Inthra, Bang Khen district.

A team, including Police Colonel Narenthrn Krueangsuk and forensic officers, promptly arrived at the scene alongside medical personnel from the Police General Hospital and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

The crime scene was a two-storey wooden house. In the downstairs bedroom, the body of 49 year old Natchanath was discovered face-down with a blanket covering her. She had a severe head wound, likely inflicted by a hammer found nearby.

In the kitchen area, the body of 58 year old Surasee was found near a ventilation gap. Investigation revealed that Natchanath worked as a postpartum massage therapist and Surasee was a food delivery rider. The couple had been married for nine years.

Neighbours reported hearing the couple arguing around 7pm on the previous day. This was not unusual as they had frequent disputes over the past month, primarily due to Surasee’s jealous behaviour and suspicion that Natchanath was communicating with other men. He had even stopped taking delivery orders to keep a close watch on her.

A close friend and neighbour, 58 year old Thanakorn mentioned that he often transported Natchanath to her clients. Yesterday, they had agreed to meet at 10am for an appointment in Samrong, but when Natchanath did not show up, he became concerned.

He went to their house and, after repeated unsuccessful attempts to get a response, alerted her relatives. They forced entry and discovered the tragic scene, promptly calling 191.

Thanakorn also shared that he had previously had a misunderstanding with the jealous husband, Surasee, who suspected that Thanakorn and Natchanath were having an affair due to their frequent interactions. However, they had resolved the issue three months ago, and he never expected such a horrific event to occur.

Police are currently collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to understand the motive behind the incident thoroughly. The bodies have been sent to the Police General Hospital’s forensic department for autopsy before being returned to their families for religious ceremonies.

In addition to this incident, reports indicate that the house has a dark history. Over the past ten years, nine relatives of Natchanath have died under various circumstances, including accidents, cancer, and sudden unexplained deaths. The neighbours believe the house number is cursed, adding a chilling layer to the already tragic narrative, reported KhaoSod.