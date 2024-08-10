Bangkok temple raid reveals drug use among monks and residents

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Police conducted a raid at a prominent temple in the Khlong Sam Wa district of Bangkok, uncovering drug use among monks and temple residents. Eight monks and 12 laypersons tested positive for drugs, and 16 voluntarily sought drug rehabilitation.

The raid occurred yesterday, August 9, spearheaded by Phanurat Lakboon, Secretary-General of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), in collaboration with various law enforcement agencies, including the 1st Narcotics Suppression Division, military officials, and Khan Na Yao Police Station. The investigation was prompted by a tip-off through the ONCB’s drug hotline.

Phanurat revealed that the ONCB received complaints about drug activities within sacred grounds, where monks and laypeople of the Bangkok temple were allegedly involved in using and distributing narcotics. These activities were reportedly causing distress to the local community and damaging the temple’s reputation.

Upon receiving the tip-off, the Director of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, Prinn Mekhanand, was tasked with leading the investigation and assembling a team to conduct surveillance and gather intelligence.

Continuous monitoring confirmed the reports of drug activities. Consequently, a coordinated plan was formulated to raid the temple. The operation yielded 0.45 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, one meth pill, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale was discovered on the premises.

Urine tests were conducted on 68 residents, comprising forty-six monks and twenty-two laypersons. Out of these, 20 tested positive for drugs, including eight monks and 12 laypersons.

Sixteen individuals opted for drug rehabilitation, while four were arrested on charges related to the possession and use of category 1 narcotics (Yaba and ice). These included charges for illegal possession of narcotics with intent to use and direct drug use, reported KhaoSod.

Locals expressed relief at the successful operation, hoping it would restore the temple’s sanctity and reduce the drug-related disturbances in the area. The collaborative effort between various law enforcement agencies highlights the ongoing struggle against narcotics in Thailand.