Golden toad discovery kindles luck in Nakhon Ratchasima

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In an extraordinary turn of events, a golden toad became the centre of attention after a summer storm hit Nakhon Ratchasima, sparking hopes of good fortune among the locals. The unusual creature was discovered outside a residence today, March 28, following heavy rainfall that brought a storm to the region.

The 63 year old homeowner, upon finding the toad, believed it to be a harbinger of luck due to the distinctive numbers visible on its back.

Traditionally, residents of the area venture out after storms to gather toads, a common practice that serves both culinary and commercial purposes. However, amidst the typical brown and black toads, a golden-yellow toad was found, instantly capturing the community’s interest. This particular toad’s striking colour led many to speculate that it could bring wealth and luck.

Udom Yaikhatok was the one who stumbled upon the golden toad. Following an evening of heavy rain, he ventured out near his home at around 10pm yesterday in search of toads. His flashlight, scanning the wet underbrush, revealed an unexpected glint of gold beneath the leaves, reported KhaoSod.

Upon closer inspection, Udom realised he had encountered a large golden toad with striking red eyes, a male. He decided to take the toad home, intrigued by the prominent digits 4 and 1 on its skin, which he interpreted as a sign of impending luck.

Word of his find quickly spread, prompting neighbours to flock to his house in hopes of catching a glimpse of the toad and perhaps discerning winning lottery numbers from its unique markings.

